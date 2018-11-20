What’s New: 2019 Lexus RX

While the Lexus RX has always offered an ideal combination of SUV versatility and luxury sedan-like comfort, this best-selling vehicle stands out in the segment with a dramatic mix of sharp creases and curves. The focal point of the front is the Lexus signature spindle grille, set off by an elegant chrome-plated surround and standard Bi-LED headlights.

The available L-shaped premium LED headlights use three unique L-shaped elements per side. The spindle theme repeats at the rear, where L-shaped LED taillights envelop the tailgate and wrap into the rear fenders. Capping off the design, quite literally, is a floating-roof effect created by elegantly blacked-out C-pillars. Where the rubber meets the road, there’s a choice of three 20-inch wheel designs.

All RX paint colors feature a scratch-resistant self-restoring coat, using high-performance macromolecular polymer.

Impeccable cabin design and luxury

The RX cabin is designed with impeccable details, including the satin brushed-aluminum trim (F SPORT only), form-fitting seats, and the available richly finished wood trim (Premium and Luxury Packages) that curves gently up from the center console toward the glove box.

There’s ample room for five in the RX models, with a lowered rear floor providing a seating position comparable to that in the Lexus LS flagship luxury sedan. Behind the rear seats, there’s enough space to carry up to four large suitcases or multiple golf bags. The available Touch-Free Power Rear Door opens by placing a hand near the Lexus emblem.

Available interior ornamentation includes Matte Bamboo, Espresso Walnut, Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood, Striated Black Trim, and Gray Sapele Wood with Aluminum. For the Striated Black Trim on the base model, a glossy black three-dimensional embossed pattern is applied to create a high-quality film design with a sense of depth.

An available full-color Heads-Up Display (HUD) incorporated into the design of the instrument panel can project key information on the windshield to help the driver focus on the road ahead.

SOURCE: Lexus