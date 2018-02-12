Webinar: Diesel – future or no future? – an Automotive World webinar

Date: Tuesday 20 February 2018 @ 10.00 Detroit / 15.00 London / 16.00 Stuttgart / 20.30 New Delhi

Regulatory pressure, consumer concern and increased scrutiny have challenged diesel’s status as a mainstream fuel. In this one-hour online panel discussion, auto industry experts debate the future of diesel in the automotive industry.

Panellists:

John German , Senior Fellow / Regional Co-Lead, International Council on Clean Transportation ( ICCT)

, Senior Fellow / Regional Co-Lead, Sean O’Flynn , Director, AlixPartners

, Director, Allen Schaeffer – Executive Director, Diesel Technology Forum

Moderator:

Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World

To register, follow this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/events/webinar-diesel-future-no-future/

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

