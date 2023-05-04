Webasto presents battery, charging, heating and air-conditioning solutions for emergency vehicles

At the RETTmobil International trade fair, the top 100 automotive supplier will showcase networked solutions for vehicles with both conventional and electric powertrains at booth 608 (Hall 6) from May 10 to 12, 2023

In Fulda, Webasto will present the successor to its popular drive battery system for commercial vehicles: The CV NextGen Battery builds on the benefits of the first-generation 35 kilowatt-hour battery by delivering up to 40 percent more energy while maintaining the same product dimensions. Enhanced safety features are added and it is simpler to operate. It is expected to be available from 2024. Until then, customers will benefit from the advantages of the standard battery system already available from Webasto. This combines the price advantages of a scalable mass-market product with the precision fit of a custom solution and is suitable for all types of commercial vehicle.

The Vehicle Interface Box (VIB) serves as an efficient interface between the battery system and the vehicle. It combines the functions of a power distributor, master battery management system (BMS) and fuses in a robust housing. The Vehicle Interface Gateway (VIG) also offers a master BMS function, but in more compact form. The VIG can be used to map up to nine battery packs in a 400-volt system and up to 18 battery packs in an 800-volt system, offering a total capacity of up to 630 kWh.

Batteries and thermo systems from a single source

An expert in heating and cooling systems, Webasto also offers its electrical Battery Thermal Management unit (eBTM), a compact and scalable thermal management solution. The Webasto eBTM is a powerful stand-alone device for the effective thermal management of traction batteries. With a heating capacity of up to ten kilowatts and a cooling capacity of up to eight kilowatts, the device ensures optimum functionality of water-cooled battery packs in electric emergency vehicles, even under extremely hot or cold ambient conditions. It also extends the pack’s service life (state of health) by up to 21 percent in hot ambient temperatures. Charging time is halved thanks to active thermal preconditioning of the battery cell during the charging phases. For ambient conditions that demand particularly high heating requirements, the High Voltage Heater (HVH) from Webasto is an ideal addition: The powerful heating system for hybrid and electric vehicles tempers both the driver’s compartment and the batteries.

Intelligent climate control increases comfort and safety

Webasto’s Cronus control module centrally networks and controls all heating and cooling units in a vehicle and coordinates their functions. It is only necessary to preselect a target temperature and the system automatically precisely regulates the temperature inside the vehicle, delivering a significant increase in energy efficiency. This allows drivers and emergency service personnel to concentrate on their actual tasks. Cronus is compatible with all Webasto heating and cooling units in vehicles with both combustion and electric drivetrains. Moreover, the system has diagnostic capability and, in the event of a malfunction, can immediately show a warning on the central display.

Charging solutions for every application

Webasto’s charging solutions are also on show at the booth, including for the first time the Webasto Unite smart charging station, which offers a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. The wallbox is suitable for both stand-alone and cluster mode operation. The integrated local load management system prevents network overloads. It is also possible to embed the wallbox in energy management systems via Modbus TCP.

SOURCE: Webasto