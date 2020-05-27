Webasto: Open to new ideas

Webasto, world market leader for roof systems, supplies the soft top for the first CUV convertible from Volkswagen. In the convertible version, the T-Roc combines the advantages of a compact crossover, such as a raised seating position with the special open-air driving experience. A mix that is very popular in the market, as a customer study conducted by Webasto has shown.

Flexible modular solution suitable for SUV trend

“Webasto is implementing a high-quality but yet cost-efficient solution for the new VW T-Roc Cabriolet and may contribute to the success of the new model with this convertible roof system,” explains Michael Respondek, responsible for the roof systems division at Webasto in Europe. “Just in time for the start of spring, with the open crossover model the trend towards SUV convertibles is receiving a further strong boost and enables a broad group of buyers to enjoy fresh air ‘on the road’”, continues Respondek.

Customers demand suitability for everyday use with lifestyle feeling

Last year Webasto conducted surveys with well-known market research companies in Europe, the USA and China. They analyzed the requirements of potential customers for convertibles based on compact crossover models. The results are clear: the majority would like a fully-fledged 4-seater convertible with more headroom and a raised seating position. The feeling of security and convenience, as with the closed version, is also important. Also essential are the easy loading and unloading and a trunk capacity suitable for daily use.

The respondents rated emotional factors as the feeling of freedom, modern design and a high prestige value almost as important. The majority of respondents believe that SUV convertibles have good to very good chances in the market.

The roof system for the T-Roc Cabriolet

With its soft top without tension bow, the T-Roc fulfills the requirements of an CUV convertible. Due to its design, headroom is also guaranteed for rear passengers. Especially comfortable is the quick opening of the roof by pushing a button even while driving. A luggage compartment volume suitable for everyday use is retained thanks to the roof storage behind the rear seats but above the luggage compartment. Loading through is therefore still possible. A further advantage of the soft top without tension bow is that the front header also serves as a tonneau cover.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has been available in Germany since April 2020.

Technical data:

Opening time: 9 sec.

Closing time: 11 sec.

Opening and closing function up to 30km/h

Canopy colour: black

Inner lining colour: anthracite

Canopy surface: 3,25m²

Trunk capacity: 284l with through-loading facility

Weight: about 50kg

SOURCE: Webasto