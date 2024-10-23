Wayve launches in the US with San Francisco testing program and new office

Wayve opens a new office in Sunnyvale, California, to support its US expansion and AI development

Wayve, a pioneer in Embodied AI for the automotive industry, has expanded its US operations with the opening of a new office in Silicon Valley and the start of a driver assistance testing program in San Francisco and the Bay Area. This marks Wayve’s first on-road trials outside the UK and an important step in developing AI software capable of powering various driving assistance and automation features for vehicles worldwide.

Wayve’s US testing will focus on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which aid drivers with enhanced functionality to improve the safety and convenience of urban and highway driving. The testing will help expand the geographic scope of Wayve’s AI Driver product, building the foundation for scalable driving software that can operate in diverse conditions across multiple countries.

To support this new testing and strengthen local partnerships, Wayve has expanded to a new office in Sunnyvale. Wayve’s Silicon Valley team will focus on software development, hardware integration, and deployment operations, driving the company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the US.

Alex Kendall, Co-founder and CEO of Wayve, says:

“Today marks a major milestone for Wayve. We are now testing our AI software in real-world environments across two continents. After years of pioneering a data-driven mapless AI Driver that can generalize across different vehicles and cities in the UK, we are excited to bring this technology to the US. San Francisco’s unique driving conditions offer rich data insights that will be crucial in further developing a global AI platform for automotive customers.”

Kaity Fischer, VP of Commercial and Operations at Wayve, commented:

“Launching our US testing program in California deepens our collaboration with key partners like Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Uber. Their support in cloud computing, silicon, and mobility services will accelerate the creation of a global ecosystem that will bring our AI-driving technology to automotive partners.”

Developing Autonomy on a Global Scale

Wayve is redefining how AI is used in the automotive industry, developing AI software that enables automakers to deliver a full range of driver assistance and automation features. Designed to address the industry’s safety and scalability challenges, Wayve’s AV2.0 approach replaces rule-based systems and geofenced routes with an end-to-end AI system that learns from data to drive any vehicle anywhere. Backed by over $1.3B from investors like Softbank, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Uber, and Eclipse Ventures, Wayve is paving the way to scale its driving automation technology for consumer vehicles worldwide.

Wayve’s US expansion supports the company’s long-term vision to deliver AI-powered driving software that adapts to different environments and driving cultures. As Wayve continues to develop its Embodied AI products for automotive applications, further global expansion plans will be announced in the coming year.

SOURCE: Wayve