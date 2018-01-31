Volvo Group – the fourth quarter and full year 2017

“In 2017 the Volvo Group achieved its highest sales and operating income in history. For the full year, we grew our net sales by 11% to SEK 335 billion and improved our operating to SEK 30.3 billion. Trucks, Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta and Financial Services all recorded their highest operating income ever. We also improved our profitability with an operating margin of 9.1%,” says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.