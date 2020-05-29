Volvo gives U.S. Veterans opportunities to apply their skills in the $1T auto industry

Volvo is looking for a few good men and women to join its army of certified automotive technicians and start a career in one of the world’s largest economic drivers: the $1T auto manufacturing and servicing industry.

The new Volvo Car USA Veteran Technician Careers Program prioritizes military Veterans and currently-serving members of the National Guard and Reserve in the build-up of Volvo Quality Level Technicians and Volvo Hybrid Specialists across its U.S. retail network.

This special initiative supports those who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for their country and enables independent Volvo Cars retailers to better serve Volvo owners by enhancing the quality and capacity of their service operations.

Interested personnel may apply online at www.VolvoCarTechs.com

“On the heels of this Memorial Day especially, I’m re-inspired by the brave men and women who sacrifice so much to protect this country,” said Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “It is our great pleasure that we can give back by giving them the opportunity to apply the skills they gained in the military toward a civilian career.”

To become either a Volvo Quality Level Technician or Volvo Hybrid Specialist, participants first complete a comprehensive training program at one of several Volvo Cars Training Centers across the U.S.

The four-week program combines eLearning with resident training, followed by a year of on-the-job training at a participating Volvo Cars retailer through a competency-based, registered apprenticeship program.

Those eligible for GI Bill® benefits can receive a monthly stipend to aid in their successful transition from military service to a new career with a participating Volvo Cars retailer.

The Volvo Car USA Veteran Technician Careers Program will be managed in collaboration with CALIBRE Systems, Inc. (CALIBRE) – an employee-owned management consulting and digital transformation company that supports Defense, Federal / Civil, National Security, and Commercial clients. CALIBRE pioneered Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Veteran technician programs, to include award winning, US Department of Labor, and GI Bill® approved Veteran service technician programs among the industry’s most iconic brands. Volvo Car USA is partnering with CALIBRE to place up to 120 former military Veterans across its growing US retailer network annually through this program.

SOURCE: Volvo Car USA