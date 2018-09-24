Volvo expands V60 range with dynamic new R-Design version

• Volvo extends V60 estate range with addition of new R-Design variant, the predicted UK best-selling trim level

• Focus on sportier styling and more dynamic handling, including sports-tuned suspension

• High-gloss black exterior trim elements, plus 18- or 19-inch alloys

• Cabin features part-leather sports seats, black headlining, sports pedals and a sports leather steering wheel and gear lever

• Front and rear parking sensors, City Safety autonomous emergency braking and Volvo’s Sensus connectivity system all provided as standard

• R-Design Pro versions also available, with an even more sophisticated standard specification, including head-up display, Keyless Drive and hands-free tailgate operation

• R-Design and R-Design Pro offered with all current V60 powertrains: 150hp D3 and 190hp D4 diesels, and 250hp T5 petrol

• V60 R-Design priced from £35,410 on the road (D3 manual)

• Available to order now, with first UK customer deliveries from late 2018

Volvo has added more choice and sporting style to its V60 estate car range with the introduction of new R-Design versions, priced from £35,410.

Dynamic design

R-Design variants are immediately recognisable thanks to exterior features that amplify the V60’s striking, modern lines, including a high-gloss black finish for the mesh front grille, door mirror housings, window frames, integrated roof rails and twin tailpipe surrounds. They are also distinguished by their 18-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish. LED front foglights and front parking sensors (to accompany the rear ones) are provided as standard.

The cabin interprets the R-Design-style theme with a black headlining, sports pedals, a sports leather steering wheel and gear lever, and R-Design-etched tread plates. The sports front seats are fitted with part-leather upholstery, cushion extensions and multi-directional lumbar support. There are also metal mesh interior inlays, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a central rear armrest with built-in storage and cupholders.

R-Design chassis

The specification is not simply about a sportier appearance, however. R-Design versions use sports-tuned suspension that delivers an even more engaging driving experience, with stiffer spring rates, faster-responding monotube dampers, thicker anti-roll bars and a 12mm lower ride height. This adds emphasis to the V60’s character as a dynamic and versatile estate car that goes far beyond functional, family-friendly transport.

Powertrains

R-Design specification is available with all the current V60 Drive-E powertrain options: D3 and D4 diesels with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, and the T5 petrol automatic. Automatic versions are unique in the V60 range in featuring paddle shifts on the steering wheel for quick manual gear selection. Combined cycle fuel economy is up to 62.9mpg with CO2 emissions from as little as 119g/km (D4 manual).

Generous equipment level

The R-Design features are in addition to the generous standard V60 equipment list, which includes a nine-inch touchscreen control system, two-zone climate control, automatic headlights with active high beam, 12.3-inch driver’s information display and a powered tailgate. All models also come with Volvo’s advanced City Safety suite of collision-avoidance aids, along with Sensus connectivity, including satellite-navigation, voice-activated control and a 10-speaker audio system.

R-Design Pro

The qualities of the V60 R-Design can be taken to a higher level with the R-Design Pro version, again available with all engine/transmission combinations. This introduces 19-inch alloy wheels, dark-tinted rear windows, active bending headlights with adaptive shadow technology, and puddle lights. Keyless Drive – entry and engine start – and hands-free tailgate operation increase the convenience factor, while the cabin ambience is enhanced with multi-colour interior lighting. A driver’s head-up display is also fitted, while the front seats gain integrated heaters, with power adjustment for the driver’s seat and a memory setting that also automatically adjusts the door mirrors.

Commenting on the introduction of the R-Design versions, Matt Galvin, Sales Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “The new V60 is a significant model for Volvo, especially as we head towards our target of selling 60,000 cars in the UK by 2020. With the added dynamic appeal of the striking R-Design versions, we’re confident the V60 will be a hit with our customers and retailers alike.”

Steve Beattie, Head of Business Sales of Volvo Car UK, added: “The V60 is the latest Volvo model to really cause a stir in the fleet market, and this new R-Design version will appeal to user-choosers and fleet decision makers alike. With its low running costs, cutting-edge safety technology, class-leading practicality and stunning looks, the V60 R-Design deserves to be on every company car driver’s list.”

The R-Design is expected to become the best-selling grade in the UK V60 range. Orders are being taken now, with first deliveries to customers expected at the end of the year. On-the-road prices start at £35,410 for the D3 manual model, with R-Design Pro versions available from £37,660.

For more information on the Volvo V60, and to use the new online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/v60

V60 Power Torque Combined fuel economy (from) CO 2 emissions (from) BIK 2018-19 (%) On-the-road price D3 R-Design manual 150hp 320Nm 62.8mpg 119g/km 28 £35,410 D3 R-Design automatic 150hp 320Nm 60.3mpg 123g/km 29 £36,960 D4 R-Design manual 190hp 400Nm 62.9mpg 119g/km 28 £36,410 D4 R-Design automatic 190hp 400Nm 61.4mpg 122g/km 29 £37,960 T5 R-Design automatic 250hp 350Nm 41.5mpg 157g/km 32 £37,770 D3 R-Design Pro manual 150hp 320Nm 61.4mpg 122g/km 29 £37,660 D3 R-Design Pro automatic 150hp 320Nm 58.9mpg 126g/km 30 £39,210 D4 R-Design Pro manual 190hp 400Nm 61.8mpg 122g/km 29 £38,660 D4 R-Design Pro automatic 190hp 400Nm 60.1mpg 125g/km 30 £40,210 T5 R-Design Pro automatic 250hp 350Nm 40.9mpg 160g/km 33 £40,020

SOURCE: Volvo