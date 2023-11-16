Volvo EX30 named finalist for 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award

As Volvo Cars moves toward full electrification by the end of the decade, the Volvo EX30 has been named one of three finalists for the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the YearTM (NACTOY) award.

(MAHWAH, NJ) Nov. 16, 2023 – As Volvo Cars moves toward full electrification by the end of the decade, the Volvo EX30 has been named one of three finalists for the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the YearTM (NACTOY) award. The finalists were revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The NACTOY awards are determined by a diverse group of 50 jurors from all across North America where eligible vehicles are narrowed down in three rounds of voting.

Available now to reserve in the United States, the Volvo EX30 starts at $34,950 (MSRP), enabling customers to get into a fully electric premium SUV for about the same price as an internal combustion engine-powered equivalent.

As the company’s first small, fully electric SUV, the Volvo EX30 expands Volvo Cars’ growing lineup of electric vehicles to four models and will help capture growing demand for fully electric cars in a fast-growing segment.

The Volvo EX30 is designed to have the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, and to make people’s lives safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable through cutting-edge technology and Scandinavian design. A long wheelbase, large wheels and equal front and rear overhangs bring balance and refinement to the exterior. It’s distinctly electric, with a confident face, closed shield and a digital rendition of the signature Thor’s Hammer headlights. Five vibrant exterior colors, from stylish Cloud Blue to bright and expressive Moss Yellow – the latter inspired by lichen growing on rocks along the Swedish west coast – give the EX30 character and personality.

The smallest Volvo SUV offers buyers the freedom to choose the technology that best suits their needs with two powertrain options. For maximum range, the Single Motor Extended Range rear wheel drive variant is the right choice. This option gives customers an estimated range of 275* miles between charges. If performance is the priority, the Twin Motor Performance variant pairs the battery with an additional e-motor on the front axle. This all-wheel drive variant of the EX30 provides 422 hp and takes drivers from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds – the fastest-accelerating Volvo car ever.

