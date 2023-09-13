Volvo enters long-term collaboration with Boliden to deploy autonomous solutions

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) and Boliden have entered into a long-term collaboration to implement autonomous transport solutions as a part of Boliden’s operations.

V.A.S. and Boliden have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which both companies will collaborate on various projects, the first of which will be the implementation of an autonomous transport solution at Garpenberg that will be used to move rock fill from an on-site quarry.

“Whether it is removing people from hazardous environments, 24/7 operations unencumbered by working hours or reducing emissions through better utilization of resources and assets—autonomy offers several benefits that can help the mining and quarrying industry address its most pressing challenges. We are excited to partner with Boliden and support their journey towards a future where autonomous vehicles and humans work side by side to make Boliden’s operations safer, more efficient, and sustainable,” says Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions.

“Autonomous solutions benefit both safety and productivity. The partnership with V.A.S. is therefore of great strategic importance and we are of course delighted with the project in Garpenberg already underway. Demand for base metals will increase going forward and sustainable as well as competitive solutions will be key in the value creation of mining,” says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO, Boliden.

As a part of the implementation, V.A.S. will deliver a complete autonomous transport solution that includes vehicles, hardware, software, control room, repair and maintenance, and training. The solution will be based on V.A.S. in-house developed virtual driver and the Volvo Trucks’ premium truck range. In addition, V.A.S. will provide a wheel loader for the loading operation.

To prepare the site for the implementation of self-driving trucks, Boliden will adapt its operations and build the necessary infrastructure.

The project will commence in 2023 with a testing and development phase followed by implementation and fully autonomous operations.

