Volvo Cars sales up 10 per cent for the first quarter of 2023

Volvo Cars reports sales of 162,938 cars for the first three months of 2023, up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales growth was mainly led by the company’s fully electric cars.

For the month of March, Volvo Cars sold 63,132 cars globally, up 8 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, remained popular in the first three months of the year, making up for 41 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally. The share of fully electric cars during the period ended up at 18 per cent.

In the first three months of 2023, the company’s European sales grew to 72,671 cars, up 12 per cent compared to the same period last year. The share of Recharge models reached 62 percent of overall sales in the region.

Sales in the US grew by 16 per cent in the first three months of the year to 26,483 cars. Recharge models accounted for 29 per cent of overall sales during the first quarter.

China sales reached 36,457 cars, up 2 per cent in the first quarter compared with the same period last year. Sales of Recharge cars ended up at 11 per cent.

In March, the Volvo XC40 was the top selling model with sales of 20,556 cars (2022: 17,584), followed by the XC60, with total sales at 18,090 cars (2022: 16,855 units), and the XC90 at 9,828 cars (2022: 9,141 units).

March 2023 March 2022 Change Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Europe 29,957 26,954 11% 72,671 65,157 12% Recharge 18,537 14,290 30% 45,055 34,110 32% – Fully electric 8,995 3,396 165% 21,047 7,592 177% – Plug-in hybrid 9,542 10,894 -12% 24,008 26,518 -10% China 11,608 12,378 -6% 36,457 35,698 2% Recharge 1,442 1,314 10% 3,830 3,143 22% – Fully electric 435 263 65% 926 435 113% – Plug-in hybrid 1,007 1,051 -4% 2,904 2,708 7% US 10,230 9,428 9% 26,483 22,757 16% Recharge 2,905 2,430 20% 7,711 6,018 29% – Fully electric 1,038 674 54% 2,782 1,658 68% – Plug-in hybrid 1,867 1,756 6% 4,929 4,360 13% Other 11,337 9,907 14% 27,327 24,683 11% Recharge 4,099 2,804 46% 10,807 6,503 66% – Fully electric 2,153 923 133% 5,314 2,036 161% – Plug-in hybrid 1,946 1,881 4% 5,493 4,467 23% Total 63,132 58,667 8% 162,938 148,295 10% Recharge 26,983 20,838 30% 67,403 49,774 35% – Fully electric 12,621 5,256 140% 30,069 18,348 157% – Plug-in hybrid 14,362 15,582 -8% 37,334 38,053 -2%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars