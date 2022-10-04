Volvo Cars reports sales of 49,536 cars in September

Volvo Cars today reported sales of 49,536 cars in September, up 4.5 per cent compared with the same month last year

Volvo Cars today reported sales of 49,536 cars in September, up 4.5 per cent compared with the same month last year. Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars remains robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

The company’s line of Recharge models represented 31.9 per cent of the sales last month, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 12.6 per cent of sales.

Manufacturing output, which had seen a normalisation trend in previous months, continued to be impacted in September by plant closures due to Covid-19 outbreaks in China, as well as global disruptions in the supply chain.

During the January-September period, Volvo Cars retail sales reached 428,987 cars, down 19.2 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

The number of active subscriptions at the end of September had increased by 67 per cent compared with the same period last year. And for the first nine months of 2022, the number of Volvo cars sold online increased with 46 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. This growth was driven by customer demand in combination with a broadened offer in more markets.

European sales for September reached 19,358 cars, up 7 per cent compared with the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars accounted for 57.9 per cent of the total sales in the region during the month.

Volvo Cars’ US sales for the month reached 6,627, down 29.1 per cent compared with September last year, with Recharge models making up 17.6 per cent of the total sales.

China sales increased by 53.1 per cent in September to 14,845 cars compared to the same month last year.

Volvo Cars’ top selling model for the month was the XC60 with sales of 15,621 cars (2021: 14,992 units), followed by the XC40 at 14,497 cars (2021: 11,986) and the XC90 at 7,380 cars (2021: 8,508 units).

September January- September 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Europe 19,358 18,089 7.0% 166,016 220,371 -24.7% Recharge 11,201 8,038 39.4% 81,314 92,006 -11.6% – Plug-in hybrid 6,129 7,233 -1533% 60,740 82,124 -26.0% – Fully electric 5,072 805 530.1% 20,574 9,882 108.2% China 14,845 9,696 53.1% 117,744 132,610 -11.2% Recharge 1,057 819 29.1% 8,251 7,164 15.2% – Plug-in hybrid 832 730 14.0% 6,306 6,702 -5.9% – Fully electric 225 89 152.8% 1,945 462 321.0% US 6,627 9,350 -29.1% 72,216 95,365 -24.3% Recharge 1,169 1,700 -31.2% 19,415 16,029 21.1% – Plug-in hybrid 1,015 1,217 -16.6% 15,150 11,611 30.5% – Fully electric 154 483 -68.1% 4,265 4,418 -3.5% Other 8,526 10,088 -15.5% 73,011 82,303 -11.3% Recharge 2,009 2,143 -6.3% 19,595 16,883 16.1% – Plug-in hybrid 1,388 1,885 -26.4% 14,010 16,221 -13.6% – Fully electric 621 258 140.7% 5,585 662 743.7% Total 49,356 47,223 4.5% 428,987 530,649 -19.2% Recharge 15,436 12,700 21.5% 128,575 132,082 -2.7% – Plug-in hybrid 9,364 11,065 -15.4% 96,206 116,658 -17.5% – Fully electric 6,072 1,635 271.4% 32,369 15,424 109.9%

