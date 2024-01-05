Volvo Cars reports 8 per cent sales growth in November

Volvo Cars’ global sales continued to grow in November and reached a total of 63,682 cars, up 8 per cent compared to the same month last year

During the January-November period, Volvo Cars sold 632,701 cars globally which is a 17 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The share of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models ended at 36 per cent during the month of November. Recharge is the overarching brand name for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain. Sales of fully electric cars stood for 16 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally.

European sales for November reached 26,407 cars, an increase of 2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The number of Recharge cars sold in the region came to 14 653 cars, which comprised 55 per cent of all cars sold in Europe in November.

Volvo Cars’ US sales amounted to 11,671 cars, up 26 per cent compared to the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars grew 10 per cent and accounted for 26 per cent of all cars sold in US during November.

Sales in China grew 21 per cent during the month compared to November 2022 and reached a total of 15,178 sold cars. The number of Recharge models sold in China increased 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In November, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales reaching 22,317 (2022: 15,586), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 16,672 cars (2022: 18,188 units), and XC90 at 9,860 cars (2022: 8,283 units).

November November Jan-Nov Jan-Nov 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Europe 26,407 25,960 2% 260,068 214,006 22% Recharge 14,653 17,452 -16% 153,642 113,053 36% – Fully electric 6,781 8,365 -19% 66,556 35,111 90% – Plug-in hybrid 7,872 9,087 -13% 87,086 77,942 12% China 15,178 12,580 21% 154,147 145,372 6% Recharge 1,343 1,114 21% 13,641 10,282 33% – Fully electric 264 197 34% 3,032 2,222 36% – Plug-in hybrid 1,079 917 18% 10,609 8,060 32% US 11,671 9,233 26% 115,092 90,927 27% Recharge 3,038 2,764 10% 32,425 24,707 31% – Fully electric 840 1,076 -22% 12,923 6,176 109% – Plug-in hybrid 2,198 1,688 30% 19,502 18,531 5% Other 10,426 11,381 -8% 103,394 92,153 12% Recharge 3,914 3,624 8% 37,811 25,484 48% – Fully electric 2,146 2,006 7% 18,638 8,652 115% – Plug-in hybrid 1,768 1,618 9% 19,173 16,832 14% Total 63,682 59,154 8% 632,701 542,458 17% Recharge 22,948 24,954 -8% 237,519 173,526 37% – Fully electric 10,031 11,644 -14% 101,149 52,161 94% – Plug-in hybrid 12,917 13,310 -3% 136,370 121,365 12%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars