Volvo Cars celebrates first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

Volvo Cars today welcomed over 200,000 new shareholders as it listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange

Volvo Cars today welcomed over 200,000 new shareholders as it listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange. The initial public offering attracted strong interest from institutional investors in Sweden and abroad as well as from the general public in the Nordics.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders. We will work hard to execute our plan and create further value for you all,” said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive of Volvo Cars.

The first day of trading in Volvo Cars shares on Nasdaq Stockholm was celebrated with a traditional bell ringing ceremony at the company’s studio in Stockholm, Sweden.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars