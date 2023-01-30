Volvo Cars brings Care by Volvo vehicle subscription offer to California

Care by Volvo gives California luxury car shoppers the option to subscribe to a new Volvo car

Volvo Cars is giving California luxury car shoppers the option to subscribe to its vehicles through the company’s Care by Volvo offer.

Care by Volvo is a flexible subscription lease program with one monthly payment that includes usage of the vehicle, maintenance, road hazard coverage, some excess wear allowance, and other common services.

The offer, scheduled to begin rolling out in California in February, is a response to consumers’ increasing desire for simplicity and flexibility when it comes to ownership, whether it’s a mobile device, streaming channels, or a car. The Care by Volvo subscription adds to the number of options consumers can choose from to get into a new Volvo, whether its buying, financing or leasing.

To start the process, shoppers can visit www.volvocars.com to research and choose a car before visiting their local retailer to review prices. Once an order is started they will receive a link to complete the application process from the comfort of their own home. Approved Care by Volvo subscribers can select a delivery date, visit the retailer to finalize their paperwork, and drive off in their new car.

“We are thrilled to give Californians the ability to subscribe to their cars,” said Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “Volvo is about giving people the freedom to move in a personal, safe and sustainable way. The simplicity and flexibility Care by Volvo offers is unmatched.”

Care by Volvo was introduced in 2018 and is available in all states except Hawaii, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota.

