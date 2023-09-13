Volvo Cars appoints new head of procurement and supply chain

Francesca Gamboni joins Volvo Cars to head up our Procurement and Supply Chain team as of October 16.

Francesca will be responsible for further evolving our lean, sustainable and regionalised supply chain, strengthening the important backbone of our business.

Francesca holds a Master of Science in Industrial Technology Engineering and has a strong background in automotive and supply chain, mixed with a broad experience across other industries. Francesca’s most recent role as Chief Supply Chain Officer at Accell Group managed the Group’s manufacturing, logistics, procurement, quality and new product development. Roles prior to that include time at Stellantis, L’Oréal, Renault-Nissan, Bosch, Alcan (now Rio Tinto) and others.

“Francesca’s experience blends a deep understanding of automotive and supply chain with the perspective of having worked across multiple industries,” says Javier Varela, our Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO. “Francesca has demonstrated strong leadership and results throughout her career and is a great fit for our procurement and supply chain team as we sharpen our focus on digitalisation, E2E and sustainable action.”

Francesca joins Volvo Cars as we’re picking up speed on our journey to be fully electric by 2030.

“I’m excited to join Volvo Cars, especially now as the company strives towards electrification and sustainable mobility,” Francesca says. “I look forward to working together with my new world-class colleagues to make long-term resilience the foundation of our procurement and supply chain operations.”

Francesca will be based at our Sweden headquarters in Gothenburg. She will report directly to Javier Varela and be part of our Group Management Team (GMT).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars