Volvo Cars appoints Electrolux CEO Jonas Samuelson to Board of Directors

Volvo Cars has appointed Jonas Samuelson as a member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately, further strengthening the board’s experience and competence.

Mr Samuelson is currently the CEO of Electrolux, the global consumer appliances company, a position he has held since 2016.

He brings a broad and international background and has held several senior management positions at listed companies. Mr. Samuelson also has significant experience in terms of building Scandinavian consumer brands, digital transformation and consumer experience innovation.

Before his current position as Electrolux chief executive, Mr Samuelson was in charge of the group’s European major appliances arm. During his career at Electrolux, which he joined in 2008, he also held the positions of group chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Additionally, Mr Samuelson has a wide range of experience in the automotive industry and held a number of senior commercial and finance leadership roles with General Motors North America and Saab Automobile during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Following this appointment, the Board of Volvo Cars now consists of the following members:

Li Shufu (Chairman), Lone Fønss Schrøder (Vice-Chairman), Håkan Samuelsson (President & CEO), Winnie Kin Wah Fok, Daniel Li, Winfried Vahland, Betsy Atkins, Tom Johnstone, Michael Jackson, Jim Zhang, Jonas Samuelson, Glenn Bergström, Jörgen Olsson, Marko Peltonen.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars