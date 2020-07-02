Volvo Car Canada Ltd. reports June sales results

Today Volvo Car Canada Ltd. reported sales of 829 units for the month of June, a month over month increase of 36 percent. The last month also marked another record month for Certified by Volvo, with 315 units sold, representing a 47 percent growth year over year.

“June marked an important milestone in the continued rebound of our business,” said Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Cars Canada. “Overall, we’re seeing strong consumer interest in both our new and used vehicles, a positive sign that we’re well positioned to continue capturing market share over the coming months.”

SOURCE: Volvo Cars Canada