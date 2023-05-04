Volvo Buses takes next step with its new business model for Europe – signs Letter of Intent with Sunsundegui to produce bodies for premium coaches

Volvo Buses has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with leading coach and bus bodybuilder Sunsundegui, with the intention to produce bodies under license for the Volvo 9700 and Volvo 9900

Volvo Buses has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with leading coach and bus bodybuilder Sunsundegui, with the intention to produce bodies under license for the Volvo 9700 and Volvo 9900. Production is expected to start in 2024, with the first models on the market in 2025.

The Letter of Intent is the next step in Volvo Buses’ new business model for European markets, which is to focus on chassis production and work together with external bodybuilders to offer customers complete premium buses and coaches. The intended partnership with Sunsundegui follows a LOI recently signed with MCV, which will see it produce bodies for Volvo Buses’ electric city and intercity buses in Europe. Bodies for the Volvo 9700 DD will continue to be produced by Carrus Delta, while chassis production will remain at Volvo Buses’ plants in Borås and Uddevalla, Sweden.

“Sunsundegui is already a valued partner and in our experience a very professional company with excellent capabilities,” says Dan Pettersson, SVP, Volvo Buses. “It has the capacity to meet requirements and demands in many European markets, and its bodies are highly appreciated by our customers. Together, we are confident that we will develop a range of premium coaches that will lead the industry.”

Based in Spain, Sunsundegui has delivered bodies, primarily built on Volvo Buses chassis, for premium coaches for multiple customers across Europe. It has developed several different models, which are designed to meet the broad spectrum of customer needs across European markets. The agreement includes bodies for Volvo Buses’ new, fuel-efficient coach platform, for the Volvo 9700 and Volvo 9900, which was launched in 2022.

“We are looking forward to the partnership with Volvo Buses. Sharing their commitment to providing sustainable, safe and efficient coach travel creates a solid ground for a successful partnership,” says José Ignacio Murillo, CEO at Sunsundegui.

“Along with our partnership with MCV, working together with Sunsundegui will support us to develop a complete offer for premium coaches, city and intercity buses for our customers in Europe,” says Dan Pettersson. “Our business model will see us work closer together with some of the world’s leading bodybuilders and enable us to combine our expertise and capabilities in our respective fields. This in turn will enhance our ability to develop and adapt solutions to meet each customer’s unique needs.”

Under the new business model in Europe, Volvo Buses will remain as the customer interface and continue to provide uptime services and spare parts, both for upcoming new offers and for customers that already have Volvo buses in their fleet today.

The manufacturing of complete coaches in Mexico and North America are not affected by the change in Europe.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses