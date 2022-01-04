Volta Trucks partners with HERE Technologies to deliver a tailored last-mile electric vehicle navigation system featuring what3words

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed that the forthcoming Volta Zero will feature integrated navigation services from HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed that the forthcoming Volta Zero will feature integrated navigation services from HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform. The Volta Zero will use EV Range Assistant, a feature from HERE tailored for inner-city deliveries. It includes range prediction for trucks on route and allows for route planning including multiple delivery stops. Search, routing, real-time traffic, and turn-by-turn voice guidance will be available both on- and off-line.

HERE Navigation allows Volta Trucks to take advantage of the navigation-as-a-service model to deliver a simplified infotainment supply chain and development process. The benefits include lowering costs, improving scalability, and allows Volta Trucks to deliver a unique In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system that can be remotely configured and monitored by customers, making it possible to consistently update and upgrade the driver experience. Secure data transfer between the truck and cloud enhances driver safety and privacy, while also accessing the latest map data via streaming.

With HERE Navigation, drivers will be able to use innovative geolocation technology, what3words. what3words is a simple way to identify a location in a manner that is more precise than a street address. what3words has divided the world into a grid of three-metre squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. Drivers can enter what3words addresses directly into their in-truck systems, allowing them to easily navigate to locations as specific as building entrances or loading bays – ideal for busy drivers making multiple deliveries in a city.

Ian Collins, Chief Product Officer of Volta Trucks, said;

“I’m delighted to confirm HERE as the provider of our navigation system for the Volta Zero, including the integration of what3words. HERE Technologies is another world-class partner for Volta Trucks, delivering the full features of embedded navigation but with the user experience of a mobile navigation application. With HERE Navigation, we can provide innovative and differentiated experiences to our drivers while simplifying our supply chain – a key benefit supporting our accelerated route to market”.

“We are pleased to be putting the long experience gained working with leading OEMs to good use by helping Volta Trucks offer the best navigation experience to its truck drivers. Navigating 16-ton trucks within city centres is a challenge in itself – with our truck attributes and our EV range calculator, Volta Zero drivers can focus on what matters the most – the road ahead,”

concluded Gino Ferru, General Manager EMEAR and Senior Vice President at HERE Technologies.

SOURCE: Volta Trucks