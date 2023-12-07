Volkswagen’s new exit warning system reduces dangers when opening the doors

The latest generation of the Volkswagen assist system now comes as standard in the electric ID.7 as well as in the new Passat and new Tiguan

The latest generation of the Volkswagen exit warning system helps to avoid dangerous situations when exiting the vehicle in inner-city traffic. The assist system can warn the driver and passengers about road users approaching the parked Volkswagen from behind. For example, within system limits, the system can detect cyclists, who are often among the most vulnerable road users. In addition to the driver and front passenger doors, the exit warning system also provides protection for the rear doors. The new ID.7, new Passat and new Tiguan are equipped with this assist system as standard. In the Golf, ID.4 and ID.5, the technology is optionally available in a technically specific form.

The exit warning system in the new ID.7

The new ID.7 is equipped with the highest specification of the assist system. The exit warning system scans the area behind the Volkswagen via two rear radar sensors (on the left and right in the bumper) and informs the passengers of a danger before a door handle is even operated: if a road user is approaching, an LED light in the exterior mirror automatically lights up as the first warning level. If one of the door openers is nevertheless pressed, the door is also prevented from opening for a short period of time. If the door is opened, a warning signal sounds. Furthermore, the assist system remains active for three minutes after the Volkswagen has been parked and switched off in order to cover all passengers who exit the vehicle.

The exit warning system in the new Passat and new Tiguan

The exit warning system in the new Passat and new Tiguan functions in a very similar way to the ID.7: the system uses the LED light in the respective exterior mirror to inform the vehicle occupants if a road user is approaching from behind, even before the door handle is operated. If a door handle is nevertheless operated, the acoustic warning sounds via a speaker in that door. Since both models are equipped with mechanical door locks, the additional door opening delay feature from the ID.7 is not available.

The exit warning system is optionally available in the ID.4 and ID.5. It operates in almost the same way as in the ID.7. The only exception: in this case, the LED light in the exterior mirror is only activated in case of danger when the passengers operate one of the door handles. The other warning levels – the acoustic signal in the respective door and the electronic opening delay – are identical to those in the ID.7.

The first Volkswagen with an exit warning system was the current Golf. Here, the system works in a similar way to the ID.4 and ID.5. As with the Passat and Tiguan MQB models, the Golf is equipped with mechanical door locks, which means that the additional door opening delay feature is not available.

SOURCE: Volkswagen