Volkswagen: Unique in its class: the new ID. Buzz impresses with innovative driver assistance systems

The new Travel Assist with swarm data3/4 allows assisted lane changing

The vehicle can perform assisted lane changes on the motorway if the turn signal lever is tapped briefly. It can use swarm data or also learn recurring parking manoeuvres: the Volkswagen ID. Buzz01 is being introduced with new intelligent assistance systems that can make driving even more convenient and also increase safety. This is in line with Volkswagen’s commitment to make the latest technologies accessible to a wide customer base early on.

“In the ID. Buzz, iconic design meets innovative technology, and this is reflected in new convenience and assistance systems. We are taking the next step forward on the way to highly automated driving with the use of swarm data in the latest Travel Assist,” explains Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development. “This is in line with Volkswagen’s commitment to offer premium technology and innovations in as many models as possible.”

Travel Assist with swarm data3/4

The optional Travel Assist can keep the vehicle in lane, maintain a distance from the vehicle in front and also ensure that the vehicle keeps to a maximum speed set by the driver. Among other things, it uses the adaptive lane guidance system for this. This system actively keeps the vehicle in the middle of its lane. Travel Assist adapts itself to the driver’s driving style and can also keep the vehicle further left or right in the lane instead of exactly in the centre. Travel Assist also comes with predictive cruise control and a cornering assist function. Here, the vehicle speed can be adapted to valid speed limits and the course of the road (bends, roundabouts, etc.).

New Travel Assist features. If anonymised swarm data is available from other Volkswagen models, Travel Assist with swarm data can use just one identified road lane marking to keep the vehicle in lane. In this case, the assistance system is also available on country roads without a central lane marking, for example. The availability of Travel Assist is increased even further by swarm data, improving comfort and the level of assistance for the customer.

Swarm data from the fleet. With the use of swarm data, Volkswagen is taking the next step towards highly automated driving. The anonymised swarm data is generated by several hundred thousand Volkswagen Group vehicles. For this, the vehicle fleet also collects map material with specific features from the area surrounding the vehicle – such as marker lines and road signs – and automatically transmits this information to the cloud. From there, individually adapted data is sent to the participating Volkswagen models that are currently driving along the relevant road sections. The database is growing all the time thanks to the large number of participating vehicles.

Assisted lane changes from 90 km/h. When driving on motorways at speeds above 90 km/h, Travel Assist with swarm data can actively support lane changes if this is desired by the driver. When activated, the lane change process can be started and executed by tapping the turn signal. For the operation to be completed, the sensors must not have detected any objects around the vehicle and the capacitive steering wheel must be able to detect the driver’s hands. The ID. Buzz then automatically steers itself into the desired lane. The driver is able to intervene at any time and take over the manoeuvre.