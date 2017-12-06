Volkswagen: T-Roc, Arteon and Polo model choice is growing

Volkswagen’s confident new compact SUV, the T-Roc, now has more models available for order in Retailers nationwide as the brand gears up for the car’s showroom debut later this month.

Joining the line-up of six models already available to order in the UK is the entry-level T-Roc S 1.0 TSI 115 PS six-speed manual which is priced at £18,950 RRP OTR. Alongside this, and similarly available to order for the first time, is the luxurious T-Roc SEL 2.0 TDI 150 PS 4MOTION six-speed manual. Representing the first diesel offering in the car’s line-up, this model is priced at £28,345 RRP OTR.

The T-Roc sees Volkswagen enter a fresh market segment with this stylish and sporty new model. Sitting beneath the established and extremely popular Tiguan SUV, and above the forthcoming new T-Cross small SUV, the T-Roc represents a key element of Volkswagen’s ongoing SUV offensive.

Meanwhile, completing its line-up of available models is the Arteon – Volkswagen’s avant-garde gran turismo with svelte fastback styling. The new five-door, five-seat Volkswagen combines sports car detailing with luxury motoring in a muscular, elegant design.

Sitting above the globally successful Passat in the comprehensive Volkswagen range the Arteon brings more space, premium functionality and greater levels of autonomy than ever before.

Now, UK buyers are able to choose from the Arteon’s full range of engine and trim combinations which is, today, completed with the addition of the 1.5 TSI Evo 150 PS six-speed manual and 1.5 TSI Evo 150 PS seven-speed DSG versions. Equipped with this new drivetrain option the cars, available in Elegance or R-Line trim, are priced from £31,005 RRP OTR.

The forthcoming new Polo – arriving in Retailer showrooms in January next year – is also now available to order in an expanded trim and engine line-up.

The main focus of the new sixth generation Polo is a major increase in cabin and luggage space within larger external dimensions alongside the debut of new engines, sharper design, new ‘big car’ assistance systems, the application of a new generation of infotainment systems and the global debut of the second generation of Volkswagen’s Active Info Display.

A selection of new Polo models have been available to order in the UK since October, and now this line-up grows to include the 1.0 TSI 75 PS five-speed manual in SE and Beats trims, as well as the 1.0 TSI 115 PS six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG in SEL trim. Prices for these new Polo engine/trim combinations start from £15,060 RRP OTR.

For full details of the expanded range of Volkswagen cars, together with brochures and full pricing information, and to use the brand’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

New trim/engine options now open for order, by model line:

Volkswagen T-Roc Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km) OTR RRP S 1.0 TSI 6-Sp Man 5 115 PS 117 £18,950 SEL 2.0 TDI 4MOTION 6-Sp Man 5 150 PS 132 £28,345 Volkswagen Arteon Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km) OTR RRP Elegance 1.5 TSI ACT 6-Sp Man 5 150 PS 119 £31,005 Elegance 1.5 TSI ACT 7-Sp DSG 5 150 PS 131 £32,445 R-Line 1.5 TSI ACT 6-Sp Man 5 150 PS 119 £31,790 R-Line 1.5 TSI ACT 7-Sp DSG 5 150 PS 131 £33,230 Volkswagen Polo Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km) OTR RRP SE 1.0 TSI 5-Sp Man 5 75 PS 108 £15,060 Beats 1.0 TSI 5-Sp Man 5 75 PS 110 £16,110 SEL 1.0 TSI 6-Sp Man 5 115 PS 107 £18,180 SEL 1.0 TSI 7-Sp DSG 5 115 PS 109 £19,530

* Fuel consumption and CO₂ figures are obtained under standardised EU test conditions (Directive 93/116/EEC). This allows a direct comparison between different manufacturer models but may not represent the actual fuel consumption achieved in ‘real world’ driving conditions. More information is available on the Volkswagen website at www.volkswagen.co.uk and atwww.dft.gov.uk/vca

