Volkswagen Passenger Cars strengthens I.T competence worldwide

Dedicated IT organisation at brand for tailor-made digitalisation

Abdallah Shanti takes lead

Wolfsburg – The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is laying the groundwork for efficient and tailor-made digitalisation within the company going forward with a new IT organisation. Abdallah Shanti has been named Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Volkswagen brand and leads the IT function set up at the end of April this year. He will be in charge of IT at in excess of 50 locations belonging to the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand worldwide.

Brand IT will be responsible for analyzing and providing the required IT technology in both production and non-production units, thereby accelerating the definition of new IT solutions and digitalisation concepts even further in future and tailoring IT to the needs of the brand.

Abdallah Shanti is a computer scientist and engineer. From 2012 through 2018, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Volkswagen Group of America prior to assuming responsibility for Brand IT at Volkswagen Passenger Cars in mid- 2018. Abdallah Shanti brings some 30 years of experience in IT and technical development in the automotive sector to the Volkswagen brand. Before joining Volkswagen, his previous appointments included Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at ANX, Vice President and CIO at American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., and General Director of Global System Engineering and Application Development at General Motors.

SOURCE: VW