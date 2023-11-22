Volkswagen offers 11 percent pay raise for Chattanooga production employees

Volkswagen of America is pleased to announce an 11 percent pay raise for our Chattanooga assembly plant’s production team members

Volkswagen of America is pleased to announce an 11 percent pay raise for our Chattanooga assembly plant’s production team members. The increase is effective starting in December and a compressed wage progression timeline begins in February. Volkswagen of America annually evaluates compensation for our production team members at the end of the year to ensure we continue to offer a competitive and robust compensation package designed to attract and motivate employees who make our daily operations possible at the plant.

All our production team members also already enjoy a quarterly attendance bonus and an attractive benefits package. The company provides matching contributions to employees’ 401(k)s; a defined contribution retirement plan; multiple options for medical coverage plans to serve the varying needs of our workforce, including prescription, dental, and vision benefits; paid parental leave; a tuition reimbursement program; and an employee vehicle leasing benefit for themselves and their family members.

SOURCE: Volkswagen