Volkswagen launches “VW Flex” vehicle subscription service in partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services

VW Flex launches in select dealerships in Atlanta, Georgia

Volkswagen Group of America has partnered with Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS aka Volkswagen Credit Inc.) to launch VW Flex, a vehicle subscription service for Volkswagen vehicles in the Atlanta metro area. This all-new, month-to-month subscription service for select Volkswagen models bundles maintenance, insurance, and 24/7 roadside assistance into a single monthly payment, offering consumers a flexible and convenient mobility option.

Beginning October 30, Atlanta-area consumers will be able to start their vehicle subscription memberships, selecting from a variety of Volkswagen’s most popular vehicles, including the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Tiguan, Golf GTI, and Jetta.

Differing from conventional purchase and leasing options, VW Flex represents an innovative and flexible mobility solution. This subscription service model provides members simplicity, variety, and convenience in their mobility choices.

VW Flex debuts with true month-to-month terms, with a minimum commitment of just one month. The service offers nearly a full portfolio of VW models for members to choose from. Additionally, all maintenance is performed at authorized Volkswagen dealerships by Volkswagen-Certified Technicians, using OEM parts and processes.

Through the entirely digital application process, prospective VW Flex members will enjoy an easy path which can be completed on a desktop or mobile device; no app needed. And because VW Flex is not a vehicle financing or lease offering, the application process is simpler.

“We’re thrilled our customers have a new mobility option through this partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services,” said Andrew Savvas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Volkswagen North American Region. “This subscription service brings our brand to a whole new segment of consumers who are looking for a simple and flexible mobility option, as well as those who want an easy way to experience the Volkswagen brand for themselves.”

“By partnering with Volkswagen Group of America to introduce a new vehicle subscription model that offers customers a flexible mobility option, we’re able to accelerate our mission to be the key to mobility for consumers,” said Tina Unterlaender, Senior Director of Product Management & Innovation, Volkswagen Financial Services. “This innovative service reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers, providing them with unparalleled convenience, choice and value.”

Members reserve their vehicle of choice online, and then can either pick up directly from a participating dealership or opt for delivery within the designated area of metro Atlanta (subject to a fee).

Partnering Dealers Include:

Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Chamblee in Atlanta, GA

Jim Ellis Volkswagen Kennesaw in Kennesaw, GA

SOURCE: Volkswagen