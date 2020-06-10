Volkswagen: ID.3 1st deliveries begin in early September

The final timetable for the start of Volkswagen’s ID. family has been set: Binding orders for the 30,000 models making up the limited 1st Edition of the ID. 3 can be placed from June 17 in most European countries. As a token of thanks for their loyalty to the brand, Volkswagen is offering all pre-bookers wishing to take possession of their ID.3 1st as quickly as possible membership the 1st Mover Club. possession of their ID.3 1st as quickly as possible membership the 1st Mover Club. Delivery of the ID.3 1st to “First Movers” begins in early September.

“The Volkswagen brand’s large-scale electric offensive is literally taking to the road with the ID.3. This car underscores our mission to provide locally emission-free mobility fit for everyday use and affordable for all”, Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen brand, said.

Membership of the exclusive ID.3 1st Mover Club

ID.3 pre-bookers can choose between two different options: The first is delivery of their ID.3 1st in early September, combined with membership of the exclusive ID.3 1st Mover Club. This membership includes various customer benefits – and a software update for two outstanding digital functions at the beginning of next year. At market launch in September, the App Connect function and the distance feature in the head-up display will not yet have been activated.

ID.3 pre-bookers with a little more patience can choose the second option when signing the purchase agreement for their ID.3 1st – with a delivery date in the fourth quarter of 2020. When the keys are handed over to the customer, this later version will be equipped with all functions.

Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented: “Finally, our ID.3 pre-bookers have been given the long-awaited green light for emission-free driving pleasure. As a token of thanks for their loyalty to the brand and a gesture of appreciation for their patience during the long wait until ordering kicked off, we are offering all pre-bookers wishing to take possession of their ID.3 1st in September membership of the ID.3 1st Mover Club.”

By opening this community, Volkswagen is providing for an exchange of experience among all “ID.3 1st Movers” – and also establishing a direct line to Volkswagen. It will not only be possible to engage direct with customer enquiries, but will also enable Volkswagen to collect feedback on everyday experiences along with comments from ID.3 first drivers for use in further development. “To say thank you, all 1st Movers who are leasing their vehicles will not pay any leasing rates for the first three months”, Jürgen Stackmann said.

The general ordering system for ID.3 models begins four weeks later – and pre-bookers have the exclusive opportunity to join the 1st Mover Club until then.

Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for E-mobility, added: “The last few months working under the difficult conditions of the pandemic have been a big challenge for the entire ID.3 team. That makes the imminent market launch of the ID.3 all the more important. Locally emission-free driving, the highest quality standards and a thrilling drive experience – that is the new ID.3.”

ID.3 1st – the limited-edition launch

The first edition of the ID.3 has the larger 58 kWh battery which is driven by an electric motor at the rear axle. It generates 150 kW and delivers a maximum torque of 310 newton metres, enabling the ID.3 to accelerate to 60 km/h in 3.4 sec. with a single gear – driving fun guaranteed.

The ID.3 1st comes with a one-year charging credit and is available in three fixed configurations that are geared towards typical customer wishes. In addition, customers can choose the paintwork color and the vehicle interior’s color.

The basic version of the ID.3 1st costs under €40,000 in Germany and includes a navigation system, a DAB+ digital radio, ‘Air Care Climatronic’ air conditioning system with 2-zone climate control, seat heating and steering wheel heating, armrests at the front, fast charging with 100kW direct current (DC) or 11kW alternating current (AC) and 18-inch alloy wheels. Standard features include ‘Light Assist’, natural voice control and ‘ID. light’ in the interior, and many more.

The ID.3 1st Plus (priced below €46,000) additionally features a rear view camera system and the ‘Keyless Advanced’ keyless access locking and starting system. The vehicle interior of the ID.3 1st Plus also includes a center console with two additional USB-C connections in the rear. Forming part of the exterior equipment scope are tinted windows, the exterior ‘Style’ package in silver, LED rear tail lights with dynamic turn signal and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The top-of-the-range version, the ID.3 1st Max for under €50,000, also includes an augmented reality head-up display (AR), two additional loudspeakers, a large panorama roof as well as 20-inch alloy wheels. This equipment scope is supplemented by the ‘Travel Assist’ driver assistant including the ‘Side Assist’ lane change assistant and ‘Emergency Assist’ as well as the ‘Comfort’ telephony function with inductive charging. Comfortable seats including electrically adjustable front seats with massage function round off the equipment scope for the ID.3 1st Max.

Investing billions in e-mobility

Under its electric offensive, the Volkswagen brand is planning to offer electric vehicles in all of the main vehicle segments by 2022. Volkswagen is seeking to become the world market leader in e-mobility over the coming years and is therefore investing €33 billion throughout the Group up to 2024, €11 billion of which is earmarked for the Volkswagen brand alone. For 2025, the Volkswagen brand expects to produce 1.5 million electric cars.

SOURCE: Volkswagen