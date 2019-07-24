Volkswagen honors Corning as a Top Global Supplier

Corning announced that it received a 2019 Volkswagen Group Award from Volkswagen AG (VOW) at the company’s 17th annual global supplier award ceremony in Leipzig, Germany, earlier this month.

Corning was recognized with the Global Performance Champion award, one of six Volkswagen Group Award categories, for its partnership in supplying particulate filters for high-performance emissions control.

“Corning is honored to be recognized for its commitment to Volkswagen Group,” said Steffen Schmid, Volkswagen commercial account director, Corning Environmental Technologies, who accepted the award. “We are proud to help Volkswagen solve technology challenges with innovative and high-quality products as well as reliable supply to support their ongoing transformation.”

Corning has been partnering with Volkswagen for almost 40 years. Most recently, Corning developed new products, such as Corning® DuraTrap® GC gasoline particulate filters and Corning® DuraTrap® AT HP diesel particulate filters, that support the Volkswagen Group. The products address tightening regulations in particulate emissions and are being leveraged in emissions control systems across many car models in Europe and Asia.

From its global network of more than 40,000 suppliers, Volkswagen awarded eight companies across the six award categories at this year’s ceremony. Awards were presented by members of the Volkswagen Group’s Board of Management, and the Volkswagen and Volkswagen Components brands.

“We are dedicating the [Volkswagen] Group Award to celebrate and acknowledge [supplier] achievements and commitment,” said Dr. Stefan Sommer, group board member for Components and Procurement at the ceremony. “We would like to thank you and your motivated employees for the successful cooperation.”

Corning has more than 100 years of experience in the automotive industry, helping drive the trend toward cleaner, safer, and more connected vehicles. Building on more than four decades of leadership in clean-air technologies, Corning continually innovates its advanced cellular ceramic substrates and ceramic particulate filters for gasoline and diesel emissions control, helping customers meet new emissions standards and enable cleaner air worldwide. Corning is also enhancing vehicle exteriors and interiors with innovations in automotive glass technology that enable lightweight, damage-resistant windows and displays with the sophistication consumers have come to expect from smartphones.

SOURCE: Corning