Volkswagen Group with solid performance in a demanding environment for the first half of 2024

“The Volkswagen Group delivered a solid performance in the first half of the year. In a demanding environment, 2024 marks the Group’s largest product offensive and a comprehensive restructuring of our business areas. The results reflect a successful team effort across all brands. Strategically, we have set a decisive course and the TOP 10 programs are making good headway. We are accelerating our global software strategy with international partners and have completely realigned our set-up in China. The performance programs are picking up speed across the Group and our new products are receiving positive feedback from global markets. This is a good basis. However, much of the work still lies ahead of us.” Oliver Blume, CEO, Volkswagen Group

Key Figures

EUR 158.8 billion sales revenue in H1 2024, up from H1 2023 (EUR 156.3 billion) Volkswagen Group sales revenue increased due to strong business development in Financial Services. Sales revenue in the automotive business almost stable with a slight decline in vehicle sales worldwide. EUR 10.1 billion Operating Result in H1 2024, 11% below H1 2023 (EUR 11.3 billion); Operating Margin of 6.3% Decrease in Operating Result related to several non-operating factors, in particular unplanned provisions for the severance program at Volkswagen AG; Operating Margin further impacted by higher fixed costs, charges related to the deconsolidation of VW Bank Russia, and the closing of part of a gas turbine business at MAN Energy Solutions. Solid underlying result in H1 2024, improvement in margin from Q1 to Q2 Adjusted for non-operating factors and before fair value of derivates outside of hedge accounting, corresponding Operating Margin was 7.1% in H1 2024; improvement in underlying margin of 7.6% in Q2 2024, compared to 6.6% underlying margin in Q1 2024. EUR -0.1 billion net cash flow in the Automotive division in H1 2024 (EUR 2.5 billion) Automotive net cash flow affected by increase in working capital related to the model ramp-up and supply constraints; strong net cashflow in Q2 of EUR 2.9 billion, almost compensating for outflow of EUR 3.0 billion in Q1 2024. 4.3 million vehicle sales H1 2024, slightly below H1 2023 (4.4 million vehicles) Growth in North America (+8%) and South America (+15%) nearly offsets decline in other regions, particularly China in Q2. Order intake for vehicles in Western Europe slightly up in H1 2024 Overall order intake in home region up 2%, driven by all-electric vehicles (+124%). Order book reaches well into the fourth quarter.

Outlook for 2024 Confirmed

The Volkswagen Group expects the sales revenue to exceed the previous year’s figure by up to 5% in 2024. The operating return on sales for the Volkswagen Group and the Passenger Cars Business Area is likely to be between 6.5% and 7%.

In the Automotive Division, the Group assumes an investment ratio of between 13.5% and 14.5% in 2024. The automotive net cash flow in 2024 is expected to be between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 4.5 billion. This will include in particular investments for the future and cash outflows from mergers and acquisitions, which are a vital pillar of the Volkswagen Group’s transformation. Net liquidity in the Automotive Division in 2024 is expected to be between EUR 37 billion and EUR 39 billion. The Group’s goal remains unchanged, namely, to continue with our robust financing and liquidity policy.

Further information on the brand groups

Core

Sales revenue at prior year level; Operating Margin decreased to 5.0%, due to restructuring expenses. Underlying Operating Margin before restructuring expenses at 6.0%.

Progressive

Significant decline in sales revenue mainly driven by supply constraints at Audi; Operating Margin declines to 6.4%, Operating Margin before valuation effects at 7.7%.

Sport Luxury

Decline in sales revenue driven by expected operating headwinds; Operating Margin declines to 16.4% due to costs related to model ramp-up.

TRATON Trucks

Slightly increased sales revenue and strong profitability; continued high demand for vehicle services; Operating Margin came in at 9.0%.

CARIAD

CARIAD sales revenue increases due to a significant increase in software licenses. The Operating Result is on previous year’s level.

Group Mobility

Financial Services recorded an Operating Result of EUR 1.4 billion, a decline of 22% year-over-year, attributable to the deconsolidation of the Russian business.

Key Figures Volkswagen Group

Q2 H1 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Volume Data1 in thousands Deliveries to customers (units) 2,244 2,331 -3.8 4,348 4,372 -0.6 Vehicle sales (units) 2,260 2,324 -2.8 4,341 4,448 -2.4 Production (units) 2,340 2,418 -3.2 4,606 4,691 -1.8 Employees (on June 30, 2024/Dec. 31, 2023) 682.8 684.0 -0.2 Financial Data (IFRS), € million Sales revenue 83,339 80,059 +4.1 158,800 156,257 +1.6 Operating result 5,464 5,600 -2.4 10,052 11,347 -11.4 Operating return on sales (%) 6.6 7.0 6.3 7.3 Earnings before tax 4,986 5,446 -8.4 10,167 11,898 -14.6 Return on sales before tax (%) 6.0 6.8 6.4 7.6 Earnings after tax 3,631 3,791 -4.2 7,341 8,521 -13.9 Automotive Division2 Cash flows from operating activities 8,396 6,161 +36.3 10,925 13,373 -20.5 Cash flows from investing activities attributable to operating activities3 5,499 5,936 -7.4 11,054 11,267 -1.9 Net cash flow 2,898 226 – -129 2,470 – Net liquidity at June 30/Dec. 31 31,314 40,289 -22.3 Investment ratio 12.5 12.4 13.4 12.1

1) The figures also include the equity-accounted Chinese joint ventures. Prior-year deliveries have been updated to reflect subsequent statistical trends.

2) Including allocation of consolidation adjustments between the Automotive and Financial Services divisions.

3) Excluding acquisition and disposal of equity investments: Q2 EUR 5,393 (5,700) million, January to June EUR 10,743 (10,654) million.

Key figures by brand group and business field from January 1 to June 30

Vehicle sales Sales revenue Operating result Operatingmargin Thousand vehicles/€ million 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core brand group 2,494 2,450 69,051 68,764 3,462 3,773 5.0 5.5 Progressive brand group 539 655 30,939 34,169 1,982 3,417 6.4 10.0 Sport Luxury brand group1 152 171 17,695 18,892 2,904 3,653 16.4 19.3 CARIAD – – 426 329 -1,182 -1,088 Battery – – 0 0 -166 -181 TRATON Commercial Vehicles 161 168 22,738 22,331 2,050 1,798 9.0 8.1 MAN Energy Solutions – – 1,998 1,875 124 208 Equity-accounted companies in China2 1,265 1,352 – – – – Volkswagen Group Mobility – – 27,514 24,112 1,373 1,760 Other3 -269 -349 -11,561 -14,215 -495 -1,993 Volkswagen Group 4,341 4,448 158,800 156,257 10,052 11,347 6.3 7.3

1) Including Porsche Financial Services: sales revenue EUR 19,457 (20,431) million, operating result EUR 3,061 (3,852) million.

2) The sales revenue and operating result of the equity-accounted companies in China are not included in the consolidated figures; the share of the operating result generated by these companies amounted to EUR 801 (1,152) million.

3) In the operating result, mainly intragroup items recognized in profit or loss, in particular from the elimination of intercompany profits; the figure includes depreciation and amortization of identifiable assets as part of purchase price allocation, as well as companies not allocated to the brands.

