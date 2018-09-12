Volkswagen Group: PHD event focuses on e-mobility and digitalization

Some 700 specialist visitors found out more about the latest research projects at the Volkswagen Group’s 2018 PhD Event. The motto of this, the 13th Group- wide PhD Event, was “Researching Towards Tomorrow”. A total of 345 young scientists are currently working on their doctoral theses in the Volkswagen Group, and 94 of them presented their work today at the MobileLifeCampus in Wolfsburg. The focus topics were e-mobility, digitalization, lightweight design, environmental and resource efficiency.

Susanne Scholtyssek, HR Manager, Volkswagen Technical Development, said: “Volkswagen is driving forward its transformation from a carmaker to a mobility provider. Digitalization, connected vehicles and e-mobility are important future topics for us.

They have long been a fact of daily life for our developers and software experts. The Group and its innovative brands offer committed young scientists exciting research topics and excellent working conditions. In turn, our PhD students make a valuable contribution to science, industry and Volkswagen with their research.”

Stephan Wolf, Deputy Chairman of the Group Works

Council, said: “We are living at a time when human knowledge is advancing faster than ever. Our entire industry is undergoing a revolution the like of which we have never experienced before. In this situation we need young, fresh minds that inject new ideas, new drive and new insights into our company. That is why the Works Council is committed to enabling as many PhD students as possible to join Volkswagen on a permanent basis once they have finished their doctorate.”

The Volkswagen Group and its brands cooperate throughout the world with renowned universities and research institutes in very diverse disciplines and are supporting 345 young women and men working on their doctorates. PhD students from the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, MAN, Porsche, Scania und SEAT brands presented their work at the MobileLifeCampus in Wolfsburg. They are researching in the fields of drive technology, procurement, electronics, vehicle technology, IT & logistics, communication, economics, HR and organization, production, quality assurance, the environment, sales, marketing & trends and materials. Experienced scientists, young scientists and the professors supervising their work exchanged views on the latest research findings in 27 specialist presentations, and during tours about topics such as e-mobility, virtual vehicle development and Industry 4.0.

The presentations included work on optimizing micro-depot locations for urban parcel services from the field of the environment and economics, the analysis of the front end process and the implementation of virtual models using augmented reality from the IT & logistics focus area, enhancing energy and cost efficiency through truck platooning from the drive technology sector, compensating vehicle body motion for augmented reality head-up displays from the field of electronics, the simulation of connected electrochemical cells to optimize high-volt battery testing from the production sector, and designing a specialist career path as an alternative career model from the HR field.

The Volkswagen Group PhD student program

PhD students at Volkswagen complete their doctorates within three years, cooperating closely with the universities and professors who support them as well as the relevant specialist department, which nominates a mentor to guide them during their research. There are opportunities for permanent employment at Volkswagen once the doctorate has been completed. The PhD student forum (Doktorandenkolleg) fosters networking among the young scientists and organizes activities in the form of working groups which it manages itself.