Volkswagen Group honours its best apprentices

The Volkswagen Group today presented its “Best Apprentice Awards 2018” to its best apprentices from all over the world, honouring their outstanding performance and professional competence. The prizes for the 46 young talents with 16 vocations were presented by the Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, Dr. Herbert Diess, the Member of the Board of Management with responsibilty for Human Resources, Gunnar Kilian, and the President of the Global Group Works Council, Bernd Osterloh.

The 14 young women and 32 young men were honored at a ceremony held at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg.

“You have every reason to be proud because you are among the world’s best apprentices of the Volkswagen Group. In the future too, we will need a team that is motivated, competent and committed, and also welcomes change. If you want to keep pace with the major challenges of our times, you must demonstrate flexibility and be ready to accept change,” said Diess at the award ceremony.

Gunnar Kilian said: “Volkswagen offers almost 20,000 young people throughout the world excellent training in about 60 vocations and 50 dual courses of study. We have successfully transferred dual vocational training to locations throughout the world and train our budding specialists at our plants across the globe on the basis of this model. The award winners have made exemplary use of this training and laid a firm foundation for a successful career. Dual vocational training also lays solid groundwork in an era of rapid technological change which calls for continuous advanced training.”

This year’s Best Apprentice Award was the 18th of its kind presented by the Volkswagen Group and a total of 523 apprentices have been honored since 2001.

SOURCE: Volkswagen