Volkswagen Group deliveries grow 7.1 percent in first half year

The Volkswagen Group recorded the best ever first half year in its history, delivering 5.5 million vehicles to customers.

   July 17, 2018

The Volkswagen Group recorded the best ever first half year in its history, delivering 5.5 million vehicles to customers. Deliveries in June grew 4.1 percent to 958,600 new vehicles. “This was the best-ever first half year in our company’s history. Group deliveries increased significantly in all core regions. Our core brands recorded strong growth in the first half year”, Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said. “We expect deliveries in the second half of 2018 to be affected by the introduction of the new WLTP standard. Some vehicles will probably be handed over to customers later than planned”, Kappler went on to say.

The Group continued on its growth path in Europe in June: 456,800 new vehicles were delivered to customers – an increase of 11.0 percent compared with the previous year. 130,600 of these vehicles were handed over in the home market of Germany (+5.0 percent). 75,000 units were delivered in Central and Eastern Europe in June, a rise of 11.9 percent. The Group has delivered over 2.4 million new vehicles (+6.5 percent) to customers in Europe since the beginning of the year.

Deliveries in the North America region remained stable in the first half year: 465,000 new vehicles were handed over to customers there from January to June (+0.8 percent), of which 311,900 (+6.3 percent) were delivered in the U.S. market. While deliveries in the USA grew in June (+3.7 percent), the Mexican market shrank, impacting delivery performance in the region. The Group handed over 48,700 vehicles (+11.3 percent) to customers in South America in June, of which 33,300 were delivered in Brazil (+29.6 percent). The region recorded 13.1 percent growth in the first half year.

Deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region grew to over 2.1 million in the first six months (+8.9 percent). 342,900 vehicles were handed over in June (-1.2 percent). There was a noticeable reluctance to buy on the part of consumers in the Chinese market in June, with deliveries declining by 2.2 percent; this was attributable to the lower tariffs on imported vehicles which came into effect on July 1, 2018. Just under 2 million vehicles were handed over to customers in the first half of the year, representing 9.2 percent growth.

Deliveries to customersby markets

June
2018

June
2017

Change (%)

Jan- June
2018

Jan- June
2017

Change (%)
Europe

456,800

411,700

+11.0

2,419,200

2,271,600

+6.5
Western Europe

381,800

344,600

+10.8

2,015,900

1,905,600

+5.8
          Germany

130,600

124,400

+5.0

709,800

678,600

+4.6
Central and Eastern Europe

75,000

67,100

+11.9

403,200

366,100

+10.2
          Russia

19,400

16,700

+16.6

102,900

85,800

+20.0
North America

81,100

83,900

-3.4

465,000

461,400

+0.8
          USA

53,600

51,600

+3.7

311,900

293,400

+6.3
South America

48,700

43,700

+11.3

280,900

248,400

+13.1
          Brazil

33,300

25,700

+29.6

174,400

142,300

+22.6
Asia-Pacific

342,900

347,000

-1.2

2,163,400

1,986,100

+8.9
          China

308,400

315,300

-2.2

1,994,400

1,826,000

+9.2
 

 
Worldwide

958,600

920,700

+4.1

5,519,000

5,155,400

+7.1

 

Deliveries to customersby brands

June
2018

June
2017

Change (%)

Jan- June
2018

Jan- June
2017

Change (%)
Volkswagen Passenger Cars

534,000

512,700

+4.2

3,118,700

2,935,100

+6.3
Audi

164,000

170,500

-3.8

949,300

908,700

+4.5
ŠKODA

116,500

105,200

+10.8

652,700

585,000

+11.6
SEAT

51,400

45,200

+13.7

289,900

246,500

+17.6
Porsche

21,300

22,500

-5.3

130,600

126,500

+3.2
Volkswagen Commercial vehicles

49,200

45,100

+8.9

258,800

250,000

+3.5
MAN

12,100

9,800

+24.4

65,400

52,700

+24.0
Scania

8,700

8,300

+6.0

46,800

43,600

+7.3
             
Volkswagen Group (total)

958,600

920,700

+4.1

5,519,000

5,155,400

+7.1
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Close
Close