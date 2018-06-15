Volkswagen Group deliveries grow 6.1 percent in May

The Volkswagen Group’s upward trend continues: at 953,400 units, Group deliveries in May were 6.1 percent higher than the same month last year. More than 4.5 million vehicles have been handed over to customers worldwide since the beginning of the year – an increase of 7.7 percent. “May was a particularly strong month for the Group and enabled our Company to remain on its growth path in the second quarter. The Group and its brands have seen positive developments in the core regions since the beginning of the year – partly thanks to the comprehensive product offensive,” Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said.

A total of 416,400 new vehicles were handed over to customers in the European market in May – an increase of 5.8 percent. In Western Europe, 345,800 customers chose a vehicle from the Group (+5.5 percent). Developments in the home market of Germany in May were also positive, with 123,200 vehicles delivered there, a rise of 2.0 percent. Deliveries in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe grew 7.3 percent in May to 70,600 units, of which 18,500 new vehicles were handed over in Russia (+20.0 percent). The Group has delivered over 1.9 million vehicles to customers in Europe since the beginning of the year (+5.5 percent).

Volkswagen continued its stable growth in the North America region: 383,900 vehicles (+1.7 percent) were handed over to customers there in the first five months, of which 258,300 new vehicles were delivered in the USA – an increase of 6.8 percent. 83,000 units were delivered in North America in May – a slight decrease of 1.5 percent. The US market continued to develop well, with 55,800 new vehicles handed over to customers there (+2.7 percent). Delivery growth in the South American market in May was very encouraging: in total, 51,700 vehicles (+19.0 percent) were handed over to customers there, of which 32,900 were delivered in Brazil (+28.1 percent). In South America, the Volkswagen Group has delivered more than 232,200 vehicles in total since the beginning of the year (+13.5 percent).

The sustained upward trend in deliveries by the Volkswagen Group in the Asia-Pacific region continued. 370,400 Group models were handed over to customers there in May – an increase of 7.5 percent. Deliveries in the Chinese market in May rose to 340,700 new vehicles (+6.6 percent). Over 1.8 million vehicles (+11.1 percent) were delivered in the Asia-Pacific region from January to May, of which just under 1.7 million were handed over to customers in the Chinese market – representing an increase of 11.6 percent.