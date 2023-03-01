Volkswagen: Enhanced quality, likeable, digital: World premiere of the new ID.3

Customer feedback systematically implemented: sharpened exterior design, improved material quality in the interior

Fresh design, higher-quality materials and the latest-generation assist systems: that is the new ID.3. Two and a half years after the launch of the first generation, the all-electric bestseller from Volkswagen is now coming to the market with a comprehensive upgrade. In addition to the latest software, the compact electric car comes with a sharpened exterior and refined interior design. The range of colours has been extended by new colours, including Dark Olivine Green. High-quality, animal-free and sustainable materials reflect Volkswagen’s strategy for the all-electric ID. family.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen: “With the second-generation of the ID.3, we are continuing the success story of our ID. family. The design has matured and the materials in the interior have been significantly upgraded. The new ID.3 demonstrates our clear commitment to quality, design and operability, and we have systematically taken on board the wishes of our customers.” The new ID.3 is one of ten electric models that VW will launch by 2026.

Exterior: sharpened design, improved aerodynamics. The exterior of the all-electric model from the compact class catches the eye with a fresh and sharpened look: optimised air-cooling openings and large painted surfaces make the front appear confident and friendly from every angle. One reason for this is the new bumper. The bonnet now appears longer because the black strip under the windscreen has been removed and recessed sections at the sides additionally extend the front. VW has optimised the aerodynamics by improved air flow around the front wheels – known as the “air curtain”. At the rear, the two-part tail lights also shine in the rear lid for the first time.

Interior: superior quality, sustainable and animal-free. The interior of the new ID.3 combines modern design and sustainable materials. Precise seams in a contrasting colour additionally enhance the feeling of quality. VW uses the microfibre material Artvelours Eco for the door trims and seat covers, a fabric that contains 71 per cent recyclate. This is a secondary raw material that is obtained by recycling plastic that has previously been disposed of as waste at least once. Artvelours Eco has the same characteristics in terms of look and feel and durability as conventional new materials. The interior equipment is also completely animal-free.

In addition, numerous suggestions from customers were collected and implemented as product improvements and to enhance the standard equipment package. Soft, foam-backed surfaces in the cockpit create a new haptic experience. The remodelled interior door trims also have softer and larger surfaces.

Intelligently connected as standard. Charging is easier and even more convenient with the new ID.3., thanks to standard functions such as Plug & Charge – where the vehicle authenticates itself and starts the charging process when the charging cable is plugged in at a charging station – and the intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner. On longer journeys, the Electric Vehicle Route Planner calculates charging stops so that the destination can be reached as quickly as possible – using current traffic information and forecasts in addition to the battery charge level. The charging stops are evaluated dynamically on the basis of the capacity of the individual charging stations. This means that the route planning function may suggest two short charging operations with high power instead of a single long charging stop with low power. In addition, the system detects charging stations that are occupied – and does not suggest them in the first place. Points of interest can be transferred to the car using the free We Connect ID. app.

Modern and intuitive operating concept. The new ID.3 comes with the latest software generation. This improves system performance and is able to receive over-the-air updates. The compact driver display with a screen diagonal of 13.4 centimetres (5.3 inches) is operated on the multifunction steering wheel. The middle of the console accommodates the now standard 30.5-centimetre (12-inch) touch display for the navigation system, telephone functions, media, assist systems and vehicle settings. Many customer wishes were also taken into account when designing the menu structure. Among other things, the layout has become clearer, and the charging menu is now located on the first level of the touch display.

The optional augmented reality head-up display (AR head-up display) projects information such as the vehicle speed and dynamic navigation instructions onto the windscreen. For the driver, this information appears to be 10 metres in front of the vehicle – displayed with the correct perspective and clearly recognisable.

Latest-generation assist systems. The optional Travel Assist with swarm data3 is now also available in the ID.3. In combination with the adaptive cruise control (ACC) for longitudinal vehicle control from 0 km/h up to the top speed and Lane Assist for lateral control, this driver assist system can make use of two proven systems that are fully integrated with one another in the new ID.3. If swarm data is available, Travel Assist needs just one identified road lane marking to keep the vehicle in lane when driving on country roads.

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “With the new ID.3 we are bringing premium technologies into the compact class – in line with our Volkswagen goal of successively offering innovations in the whole model range. This is also reflected in the latest-generation convenience and assist systems in the ID.3. By using swarm data in the Travel Assist system, we are taking the next step on the path to highly automated driving.”

Volkswagen on the Way to ZERO. VW has reached a further milestone on its way to becoming a zero-emission, software-based mobility services provider. Since the launch of the ID. family, more than 600,000 ID. models based on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform have already been delivered to customers around the world so far. The Volkswagen product range now comprises six ID. models. In addition to production in Zwickau and Dresden, the new ID.3 will also be built in the parent plant in Wolfsburg from autumn 2023.

3„Travel Assist with swarm data“: The system can be used up to the vehicle’s maximum speed. Only in conjunction with a navigation system. Only in conjunction with an active We Connect licence. The online parts of the “Travel Assist with Swarm Data” can only be used within the scope of the mobile phone network coverage and with the corresponding privacy settings. The online part can be deactivated at any time in the We Connect ID. app. The online part of “Travel Assist” is available in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom. To activate the online functions, you need a Volkswagen ID user account and must log in to We Connect with a user name and password. Furthermore, a separate We Connect contract must be concluded online with Volkswagen AG. After vehicle delivery, you have 90 days to activate the online function of the “Travel Assist with Swarm Data”. After expiry of this period, the initial period of use of the online part of the “Travel Assist with Swarm Data” of 3 years begins (free of charge). The use of the online part of the “Travel Assist with Swarm Data” is made possible via an integrated Internet connection. The associated data costs incurred within Europe are borne by Volkswagen AG within the scope of the network coverage. Data exchange via the internet may incur additional costs (e.g. roaming charges), depending on your respective mobile phone tariff and especially when operating abroad. In order to provide the service, it is necessary to transmit certain personal data such as the location and IP address of the vehicle. You can find more information on data processing in the data protection declaration “Travel Assist with Swarm Data”. The availability of the individual services described in the packages may vary depending on the country. The services are available for the agreed contract period and may be subject to changes in content or discontinued during the contract period. For more information, please visit connect.volkswagen-we.com and contact your Volkswagen dealer. For information on mobile tariff conditions from your mobile phone provider.

Equipment specifications apply to the German market. Standard equipment may differ in other markets.

SOURCE: Volkswagen