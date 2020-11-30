Volkswagen commissions green battery logistics system for ID.3 and ID.4

The Volkswagen Group is making battery shipment for its ID.302 and ID.403 electric vehicles even more environmentally compatible and efficient. At the Zwickau plant today, the final link in a green logistics chain extending from Poland via Brunswick to the plant in Saxony was commissioned. This is a fully automated system for unloading batteries from incoming trains. The system will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by some 11,000 tonnes per year, corresponding to the CO 2 emissions of a medium-sized village with about 1,000 inhabitants. “With this green and efficient logistics chain, we are making a key contribution to reducing emissions within the Group and to the delivery of the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 with a neutral carbon balance,” says Thomas Zernechel, Head of Volkswagen Group Logistics.