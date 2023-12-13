Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles starts pre-sales of the new Transporter

Configurator goes online: new Transporter can be pre-ordered in Germany starting tomorrow

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will launch the successors to the current Transporter 6.1 and Caravelle 6.1 in 2025. This new generation of the product line has been significantly improved in all areas. In order to allow long-term vehicle planning for all corporate and private customers, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is already starting pre-sales of the new Transporter in Germany tomorrow, on 14 December. This next generation offers significantly expanded standard equipment compared with its predecessors – including a digital cockpit, central display and the latest assist systems – as well as a completely redesigned range of highly efficient drive systems. With the new models, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has for the first time developed a product line that will be available with turbodiesel, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

Distinctive Volkswagen DNA: with its clean front and rear design, the new Transporter is clearly recognisable as part of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles model range. LED headlights1 are equipped at the front as standard and are defining elements of the highly aerodynamic design for commercial vehicles of this size. LED tail light clusters1 are also used at the rear as standard. Like its predecessors, the new Transporter models can be configured either with a boot lid or wide-opening wing doors.

Extended standard equipment1: in addition to the new LED headlights and LED tail light clusters, the new Transporter will come as standard with features such as an electronic parking brake plus Auto Hold function, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster (Digital Cockpit), infotainment system (including DAB+, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, online services and 13-inch touchscreen), multifunction steering wheel, rain sensor, the lane keeping system Lane Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist and Dynamic Road Sign Display with wrong-way warning.

Wide range of bodies: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will offer the new Transporter as a panel van (no windows in the rear), panel van Plus (with a second row of seats), panel van with L-partition, Kombi (with windows in the rear) and a long dropside vehicle (with double cab), as well as a Caravelle (interior trim) at a later date. The Kombi and panel van models will also be optionally available with a high roof and an extended wheelbase. The high roof can now also be combined with the shorter wheelbase.

Additional length and width: the new Transporter is 5,050 mm long – this represents an increase of 146 mm compared with the predecessor. The wheelbase has been extended by 97 mm to 3,100 mm, and there will be an optional 400 mm-longer wheelbase (total length: 5,450 mm). At 2,032 mm, its exterior width is 128 mm more than the predecessors (without exterior mirrors).

The larger exterior dimensions fully benefit the interior, allowing even more cargo to be carried or passengers to be transported even more comfortably.

More load capacity, payload and maximum trailer weight: thanks to the increased exterior length, width and wheelbase, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been able to significantly enlarge the load capacity of the new model generation. The values for the maximum payload and maximum trailer weight have also been further improved. The largest stowage volume of the Transporter with standard wheelbase and standard roof has grown to 5.8 m3. The maximum width between the wheel housings has been significantly increased by 148 mm to 1,392 mm. The payload of the Transporter with standard wheelbase and TDI drive has risen from 1.2 to 1.3 tonnes. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has increased the maximum trailer weight (braked with 12% gradient) of this version from 2.5 to 2.8 tonnes for the diesel panel van with power outputs of 110 kW and 125 kW. Last, but not least, the maximum dynamic roof load has grown from 150 kg to 170 kg.

By separating commercial vehicles from purely privately used vehicles and recreational vehicles, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been able to fully optimise the vehicle properties for the various applications. With the New Transporter, it is now offering a vehicle in the B-segment that is more like a commercial vehicle than ever before.

Innovative powertrain range: for the first time, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will also be launching the new Transporter with a plug-in hybrid drive (eHybrid) and all-electric drives (eTransporter) as an alternative to the turbodiesel engines (TDI) at a later date. Pre-sales start with the turbodiesel engines for vehicles with N1 type approval – in other words, panel van, panel van Plus, panel van with L-partition and double cab. The new TDI engines are available in three output variants: 81 kW (110 PS), 110 kW (150 PS) and 125 kW (170 PS). These will be followed by a plug-in hybrid drive with a system power of 171 kW (233 PS) and by four electric drives with 85 kW (116 PS), 100 kW (136 PS), 160 kW (218 PS) and 210 kW (286 PS). The batteries of the electric models will have an energy content (gross) of 83 kWh. The base version with the 85 kW electric drive motor will be offered with a 54 kWh battery (gross). The TDI and eHybrid models come with front-wheel drive. The 4MOTION all-wheel drive system is available as an option for the TDI versions from 110 kW. The all-electric models have rear-wheel drive; an all-wheel drive version is also planned here for a later date.

One thing is for sure: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will offer a wider and more innovative range of drives for the new Transporter than ever before.

Attractive prices for early birds:with its significantly expanded standard equipment and the 81 kW (110 PS) TDI entry-level engine, the new Transporter can be configured at prices starting from 36,780 euros1 (net) if ordered early in the first few months.

1) All prices and standard equipment apply to the model range offered in Germany.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles