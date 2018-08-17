Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivers 41,900 vehicles globally in July (+13.4 per cent)

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has made a successful start to the second half of the year, supplying 41,900 vehicles to customers around the world in July (+13.4 per cent). In Western Europe in particular the brand recorded a significant increase of 21.6 per cent with deliveries of 28,400 vehicles.

In the domestic German market 11,600 vehicles were delivered to customers (+29.4 per cent). Other countries that also recorded strong growth were France with 1,700 vehicles handed over (+18.5 per cent), Great Britain with 3,200 vehicles (+5.3 per cent), Italy with 1,300 vehicles (+72.0 per cent) and Spain with 1,700 vehicles (+37.5 per cent).

In Eastern Europe Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles shipped 3,500 vehicles, an increase of 9.7 per cent compared to July 2017. In South America (+6.1 per cent to 3,800 vehicles), the Asia-Pacific region (+1.0 per cent to 2,100 vehicles) and Africa (+45.0 per cent to 1,600 vehicles) the number of units sold also went up.

Overview of worldwide deliveries in July by product line:

17,600 vehicles from the T product line (16,100; +9.6 per cent)

13,300 vehicles from the Caddy product line (11,500; +15.8 per cent)

6,600 vehicles from the Amarok product line (6,300; +4.1 per cent)

4,300 vehicles from the Crafter product line (3,000; +44.7 per cent)

At 300,700 vehicles the brand’s number of delivered units from January to July inclusive was also cumulatively above last year’s level (+4.8 per cent).

