Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announces new head of fleet

David Hanna has been appointed to the role of Head of Fleet for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. He will replace Chris Black who left the brand earlier this month to pursue interests outside the Volkswagen Group.

Hanna will join Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles from his current role as National Fleet Sales Manager for Audi UK. Prior to joining the group in 2014, David worked for Nissan GB and Mitsubishi UK where he held various sales, marketing and fleet roles covering both cars and light commercial vehicles.

Hanna will report to Head of Sales Operations, James Douglas, and will be responsible for all fleet sales, including those sold through the area fleet managers, national sales team, contract hire and leasing, rental and Motability.

Commenting on the appointment, Douglas said: ‘David and I worked together at Audi and I know he will bring a wealth of fleet experience and enthusiasm to his new role. Following the launch of the new Crafter earlier this year, our focus on fleet sales, both large and small, has never been greater.’

Hanna commented: ‘I’m looking forward to taking on a new challenge in the world of commercial vehicles. Customer demands are changing at a pace, and it’s exciting to be a part of this. Forging strong relationships with fleet managers and providing our customers with a total mobility package which ensures their fleet runs smoothly is key to our future success in the industry.’

Hanna will formally take up his new role by the start of November. His successor at Audi will be appointed and announced in due course.

