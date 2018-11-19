Volkswagen brand reaches milestone of 30 million deliveries in China

Volkswagen is speeding up its activities in China, re- energizing the brand under its Move Forward initiative. The brand’s product portfolio was strengthened with no less than 9 new models in 2018. Speaking at Auto Guangzhou 2018, Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Brand China, said, “We reached a fantastic milestone this November, as we delivered the 30 millionth Volkswagen – a Touareg – to a customer in China. And to remain the number one choice for Chinese car buyers, as we have been for many years, our product offensive will continue in 2019.”

As one of the pioneering automotive brands in China, Volkswagen delivered some 2,000 cars to Chinese customers in 1985, in a market that totalled 5,100 vehicles. By 1992, cumulative Volkswagen China deliveries had reached 100,000, and in 1997 Volkswagen’s total number of customers exceeded one million. The 5 and 10 millionth customers were greeted in 2006 and 2011, respectively, while in 2015 the 20 millionth Volkswagen found its way to China’s roads. Just three years later, in 2018, another 10 million Volkswagen vehicles have been delivered: in November, the 30 millionth Chinese car buyer chose a Volkswagen. “This is a unique occasion, and a unique vote of confidence from all our Chinese customers over the years,” said Wöllenstein.

With its joint venture partners, FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC VOLKSWAGEN, the brand is committed to providing more choice to meet the varying needs of Chinese consumers. Volkswagen announced the introduction of another 5 models in 2019, including 3 SUVs. Continued Wöllenstein, “Together with our joint ventures, we also will step up our efforts with our NEV offensive in 2019 – introducing 3 locally-produced battery-electric versions of well-known Volkswagen models. We will also introduce one more locally-produced PHEV and the Touareg PHEV from Volkswagen Import.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen