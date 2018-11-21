Volkswagen and Snapchat create GTI thrills via AR lens

Volkswagen UK and Snapchat have come together to launch the world’s first mobile phone-based interactive GTI race, connecting with GTI admirers across the UK and using cutting edge Augmented Reality (AR) to celebrate the joy of driving and deliver the latest instalment of the Volkswagen GTI ‘People’s Supercar’ campaign.

Creative agencies Tribal Worldwide London and adam&eveDDB are behind the new Snapchat lens, which from today lets users interact with the GTI race track in the form of a bespoke 3D model of a race circuit visible via their mobile phones.

The track is made up of forests, beaches and cities, which users can race the GTI around by tapping and holding on the screen. The longer they hold, the quicker the GTI goes, although they have to be careful not to get carried away around the track’s hair-pin corners. Drivers can then go beyond the platform and spread the joy of driving by sharing their results with friends and competing for the best GTI lap time.

The social media orientated campaign is rooted in the positive sentiment that surrounds Volkswagen’s GTI models – a family of ‘hot hatch’ cars loved by petrolheads and everyday drivers alike. Tribal found this audience was most successfully reached via Snapchat, and in a collaboration with adam&eveDDB, the companies have teamed up to create a playful campaign that enhances smartphone users’ fond feelings for the GTI, and Volkswagen.

The GTI race track, which can be accessed by scrolling through Snapchat’s VR lenses, is available for a month from today.

Geraldine Ingham, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “We’re very excited to see how popular this innovative and fun project proves to be. We know GTI is a much-loved part of Volkswagen’s appeal, and with this great new race track application we can bring the cars to a new generation of fans via their smartphones.”

Ed Couchman, UK General Manager, Snap Inc said: “We are excited to be partnering with Volkswagen to deliver such an innovative AR experience for GTI on Snapchat that has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Jon Cleave, Creative Director, Tribal Worldwide says: “We wanted to tap into our audience’s feeds in an exciting way like no one has done before. Taking the joy of driving beyond static, stationary car models and injecting interaction and social engagement in the experience by creating a GTI Superdrive game – taking it far beyond what the category has achieved to date.”

To access the new GTI lens via Snapchat simply download the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

SOURCE: Volkswagen