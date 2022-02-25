Volkswagen AG examines stock exchange listing of Porsche AG

Volkswagen AG has decided to examine the possibility of listing Porsche AG on the stock exchange

Volkswagen AG has decided to examine the possibility of listing Porsche AG on the stock exchange. Porsche AG’s Executive Board welcomes this decision. It underlines the very successful development of the company.

Oliver Blume, chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, says: “We welcome this decision of Volkswagen AG. Porsche is a strong brand with a robust business model and a worldwide fan community. We also pursue ambitious sustainability goals. For example, Porsche plans to achieve a neutral CO 2 balance in 2030. Porsche and Volkswagen can continue to benefit from joint synergies in the future.”

The decision on a stock exchange listing of Porsche AG lies solely with Volkswagen AG’s executive bodies. Porsche AG is therefore unable to provide any further details at this time.

