Voith receives a four-year service contract for automatic transmissions

In November 2020, Voith won the tender for a four-year service contract from the French operating company RATP Dev. The contract covers gearbox repairs and the delivery of replacement gearboxes for the bus fleet of the municipal transport company CTRL (Compagnie des Transports de la Région Lorientaise) in Lorient. Apart from repairing and replacing its own DIWA.5 automatic transmissions, Voith will also supply replacement gearboxes from other manufacturers. The budget for the order is EUR 360,000 over four years.

The short delivery time for replacement and repair gearboxes was a decisive factor when placing the order. For a preventive overhaul, Voith offers high-quality replacement gearboxes and components for the central gearbox assemblies. This reduces bus downtimes, which in turn reduces the costs of repair and overhaul.

Thanks to new sales and service models, we are always available for our customers. As a result, spare parts can be supplied with unprecedented speed of response, and customer-specific service solutions can be implemented.

Pierre Lévy, Sales Manager at Voith Turbo in France

With 58,000 inhabitants, Lorient is the largest city in the French department of Morbihan in Brittany. RATP Dev, a subsidiary of the Paris public transport company RATP, manages the urban transport network on behalf of CTRL. This network covers 25 cities with a population of around 200,000 in total. The bus fleet comprises about 100 vehicles from various manufacturers. Around half of the vehicles are currently equipped with DIWA automatic transmissions from Voith.

SOURCE: Voith