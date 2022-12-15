VinFast selects IMA to provide roadside assistance for European customers

VinFast and The IMA Group (IMA) announced a new collaboration to provide roadside assistance for VinFast customers in Europe.

VinFast and The IMA Group (IMA) announced a new collaboration to provide roadside assistance for VinFast customers in Europe. Establishing a comprehensive service system ahead of the vehicle delivery demonstrates VinFast’s commitment to providing its customers with peace of mind, convenience and seamless experiences throughout their electric vehicle ownership journey.

The collaboration of VinFast and the IMA Group has a term of 3 years and covers a wide range of services including phone-fix, on the spot repairs, vehicle towing, repatriation home, pet repatriation, journey pursuit, waiting on site for repairs, vehicle recovery, and replacement vehicle.

VinFast’s European customers will be able to conveniently get 24/7 roadside assistance via phone call or VinFast app on smartphone wherever they are. They will be provided with vehicle services, report and payments, transportation arrangement for drivers and pets, pickup services, bringing them peace-of-mind on every journey.

IMA is one of the leading roadside assistance providers in Europe, ranked number 1 in France by a number of motor insurance policies* and also the leader for electric vehicle assistance with 40% of the French fleet**. Its services span across Europe and score 95.3% of overall customer satisfaction***. The ability to deliver a simple and effective customer journey, as well as an interdisciplinary network of responsive service providers, makes IMA the ideal partner for VinFast’s journey to reach the hearts of European customers.

Ms. Ho Thanh Huong, CEO of VinFast in Europe shared: “The partnership with IMA is VinFast’s strong commitment to providing European customers with a seamless experience throughout their electric vehicle ownership journeys. We strongly believe the extensive network and comprehensive services of IMA will provide VinFast customers with assurance and convenience on their transition to electric mobility.”

Mr. David Pino, CEO of IMA Group said: “We are proud to have been appointed by VinFast. The partnership with VinFast supports our strategy to serve low-carbon mobility. As a pioneer and leader in electric vehicle assistance in France, the IMA Group will be committed to offering its services to VinFast’s customers for their peace-of-mind and convenience on every journey.”

VinFast has recently announced the opening of the first 2 stores in Cologne and Paris as the starting point for its European retail store network. The company also announced collaboration with leading partners in charging solutions and financing services, building a comprehensive service system to ensure customer satisfaction. The partnerships reflect VinFast’s customer-centric philosophy and the commitment to making electric vehicle attainable, safe, seamless and convenient for everyone during the whole ownership experience.

SOURCE: VinFast