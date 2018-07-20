Video: record-breaking run of the I.D. R Pikes Peak from different perspectives

Volkswagen made motorsport history at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on 24 June. At the wheel of the 500-kW (680-PS), fully-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak, Romain Dumas (F) defeated cars powered by conventional drivetrain technology. The 40-year-old’s time of 7:57.148 minutes, not only smashed the previous record for electric cars, but also bettered the all-time record set in 2013 by Sébastien Loeb (F) – by fully 16.730 seconds.

To assist you with your continued coverage, we are pleased to be able to provide a video, which shows Dumas’ record-breaking run from several previously unpublished perspectives, including onboard footage from the cockpit of the I.D. R Pikes Peak.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6nYdHwgCIk&feature=youtu.be

