Video: record-breaking run of the I.D. R Pikes Peak from different perspectives

Volkswagen made motorsport history at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on 24 June.

   July 20, 2018

Volkswagen made motorsport history at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on 24 June. At the wheel of the 500-kW (680-PS), fully-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak, Romain Dumas (F) defeated cars powered by conventional drivetrain technology. The 40-year-old’s time of 7:57.148 minutes, not only smashed the previous record for electric cars, but also bettered the all-time record set in 2013 by Sébastien Loeb (F) – by fully 16.730 seconds.

To assist you with your continued coverage, we are pleased to be able to provide a video, which shows Dumas’ record-breaking run from several previously unpublished perspectives, including onboard footage from the cockpit of the I.D. R Pikes Peak.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6nYdHwgCIk&feature=youtu.be

 

