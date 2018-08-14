Venson achieves FTA van excellence accreditation for fourth year

Venson Automotive Solutions has gained accreditation for the Freight Transport Association’s (FTA) Van Excellence scheme for the fourth consecutive year. The certification is based on the FTA best practice guidelines for the operation of Venson’s vans and light commercial vehicles and reinforces its commitment to helping raise standards in the industry.

Van Excellence is an award winning industry-led initiative which has been developed by FTA alongside some of the UK’s best van operators, drawn from all sectors of industry. Auditors visited Venson to examine its procedures for managing its in-house commercial fleet, including checks of driver and vehicle records. The aim is to improve standards across the industry, as well as changing perceptions of van drivers, therefore enhancing the reputation of organisations operating van fleets.

“Once again, Venson has retained its accreditation under the Van Excellence Scheme, making this the fourth year in a row,” explains Samantha Roff, Managing Director of Venson Automotive Solutions. “We passed the audit with flying colours, with no ‘non-conformities’ (NCs) or ‘opportunities for improvement’ (OFIs) raised.

“The auditor thanked us for the level or preparations we’d undertaken, which made the whole auditing process much easier for them. In addition, the auditor was impressed with the level of knowledge of all the staff involved in the audit process. This is a tremendous effort from the whole team and we aim to continue building on this level of excellence.”

Mark Cartwright, Head of Vans and Light Commercial Vehicles at FTA, comments, “Venson has showed an impressive dedication to achieving the requirements of the Van Excellence Operator Accreditation Scheme – including high standards in fleet safety, efficiency and sustainability – and we are thrilled to publicly recognise its achievements.

“Vans are now the fastest growing vehicle category on UK roads[1], as this continues to grow, we encourage all van operators to follow in Venson’s footsteps and employ the highest standards in maintenance and driving. Not only will they benefit from achieving best practice in managing and maintaining their fleets, but more importantly they will ensure their drivers are safe and compliant.”

