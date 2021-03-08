Velodyne Lidar announces executive appointments to advance company’s continued global lidar market leadership

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced that it has appointed Sinclair Vass as Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Mike Jellen. Mr. Vass joins Velodyne from Focuslight Technologies, where he served as Corporate Senior Vice President and was responsible for driving profitable growth as the leader of its Laser Optics Business Unit. As Chief Commercial Officer of Velodyne Lidar, Mr. Vass will be responsible for worldwide sales and deepening the Company’s customer relationships.

In conjunction with Mr. Vass’s appointment, Mr. Jellen has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer, where he will be responsible for advancing Velodyne’s growth through mergers and acquisitions and corporate development initiatives. Both Mr. Vass and Mr. Jellen will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anand Gopalan.

“I am incredibly excited about the growing strength of our leadership team as we continue innovating to meet the increased demand for our revolutionary hardware and software solutions,” said Dr. Gopalan. “Our diverse range of customers are using Velodyne technologies to change the world. I have great confidence that Sinclair and Mike will help Velodyne realize our vision to improve lives and make the world a safer place.”

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar