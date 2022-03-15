Velodyne Lidar announces change to Board of Directors and provides update on stock ownership

Eric Singer retires from the Board, affirms confidence in management team and strategic plan

Velodyne Lidar, Inc., the leading lidar company known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced that Eric Singer, a Velodyne Board member, has retired from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 13. Mr. Singer was previously elected to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders following his nomination by David Hall.

“I believe Velodyne is well positioned to deliver greater value to customers while building a profitable growth business for all shareholders,” said Mr. Singer. “With CEO Ted Tewksbury at the helm and significant opportunities ahead, I am confident in the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic plan. I look forward to supporting its success.”

Michael Dee, Chairman of the Velodyne Lidar Board of Directors, commented, “On behalf of the Board, we thank Eric for his partnership and commitment to serving the best interests of all Velodyne shareholders. Eric was a valued participant in our Board discussions and we are grateful to have benefitted from his insights during his tenure.”

“We are laser-focused on furthering our vision to make lidar ubiquitous in the advancement of global safety, sustainability, efficiency and equity, and I would like to thank Eric for all his efforts that have helped us achieve our operational goals,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. “The Velodyne team remains dedicated to delivering on our clear and executable strategy to meet the needs of our customers worldwide.”

In conjunction with his departure from the Board of Directors, the Company and Eric Singer have reached a cooperation agreement. Under the agreement, Mr. Singer, a tech veteran with experience in corporate governance, strategic planning and shareholder relations, will serve as a consultant to the Company and will help identify an independent director to fill the vacancy on the Board left due to his retirement. The full agreement, which includes, among other things, customary standstill and voting commitments, will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar