Vauxhall updates Movano-e with new 75kWh battery

Vauxhall has updated the Movano-e to offer customers a larger 75kWh battery, which replaces the 70kWh option previously available. The new battery brings with it an improvement in range of up to 15 extra miles, allowing drivers to travel up to 154 miles (WLTP) from a single charge.

The new 75kWh battery is coupled with a 120PS electric motor with maximum torque of 260Nm, delivering instant responsiveness with no vibrations and a smooth driving experience. The increased range (up from 139 miles) makes it perfect for larger loads in urban environments, such as for last-mile deliveries.

Technical improvements to the Movano-e’s electric architecture have also resulted in significant charging time improvements, with a 0-80% charge from a 22kW AC charger now taking four hours (down from eight hours). The Movano-e also comes as standard with 50kW DC (CCS) rapid charging capability, enabling a 0-80% charge to be completed in just one hour.

Pricing remains unchanged from the previous 70kWh unit, despite the improvements in range and charging times. The Movano-e range starts from £57,913.33 OTR (excluding VAT) after the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant.

The Movano-e is available in two lengths – L3 and L4. The former is 5998mm long, while L4 offers an additional 365mm with a total length of 6363mm.

Vauxhall is one of the few manufacturers able to offer fleet and business customers an electric van across its entire LCV line-up, with the updated Movano-e sitting alongside the Combo-e and Vivaro-e. Like Vauxhall’s other fully electric LCV models, Movano-e is exempt from current ultra-low emissions zone and congestion charge payments. The zero emissions powertrain also allows businesses to save significantly on company van tax, with a zero per cent company van tax rate.

Vauxhall offers a fully electric version of every LCV in its line-up today and is the only major OEM to manufacture vans in the UK. From 2023 it will manufacture electric vans in the UK at its Ellesmere Port plant. By 2024, every Vauxhall on sale will be available with an electrified version. By 2028, Vauxhall will only sell fully electric cars and vans – seven years ahead of the UK government deadline. Stellantis has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 50 per cent, based on 2021 levels, by 2030 and to get net zero, globally, by 2038.

