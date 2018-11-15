Vauxhall tops BusinessCar’s website rankings for seventh year

Vauxhall has topped BusinessCar’s annual Web Rating Survey of the top ten manufacturer websites for fleet users. The excellent result marks Vauxhall’s seventh win in eight years.

Achieving an outstanding 93 per cent overall, Vauxhall’s fleet website triumphed over the opposition, scoring a noteworthy 31 per cent better than its closest competitor. The Vauxhall website is ‘more geared to fleet users than any other manufacturer’s’, according to Jack Carfrae, the BusinessCar journalist who compiled the report.

Vauxhall scored an impressive eight out of ten in each category of the survey including full marks in half of them. The website was assessed on a number of criteria including how to navigate the site, access to key information and the inclusion of key features such as comparison tools, while also evaluating the fleet-specific content posted on social media feeds. Vauxhall’s fleet website was praised in particular for ease-of-use, with components such as P11D and CO 2 figures not only transparent, but ‘glaringly obvious’ to customers. Also highly commended was the dealer locator, which includes 15 different filters, some of which are business-specific. The tool is especially useful to smaller businesses, whose first point of contact is generally a local dealer.

The inclusion of ‘extremely comprehensive’ contact details allows customers to get in touch quickly and easily. Judges noted Vauxhall as the second-fastest manufacturer at responding to emails, receiving a reply within 14 minutes with ‘heaps of detail’. Adding to the informative nature of the website, a series of YouTube videos embedded in the website explains key fleet terms to customers.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognised as the best by BusinessCar once again,” said James Taylor, Vauxhall’s Fleet Sales Director. “The result truly reflects our ongoing dedication to providing outstanding customer service. With customers central to everything we do, we will always go above and beyond to make sure our website addresses their needs.”

The annual BusinessCar Web Rating Survey analyses the digital strengths and weaknesses of the top manufacturers in the fleet industry. The survey is the only independent analysis of its kind in the sector.

SOURCE: Vauxhall