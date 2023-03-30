Valmet Automotive’s Sustainability Report 2022: Focus on sustainability in volatile times

Valmet Automotive has today published the Group’s Sustainability Report for 2022. The report showcases with key events, actions and ambitious plans the company’s tightening its focus on sustainability despite the volatile times the automotive industry has recently been facing.

At the beginning of 2022, Valmet Automotive achieved a major milestone in its sustainability efforts when the company achieved climate neutrality in its own operations, validated by the certification institute DNV. Consequently, Valmet Automotive now offers only zero-emission production and services to the customers.

Another display of a leading role Valmet Automotive has taken in the low carbon transition of the automotive industry was the announcement in 2022 that the company had delivered 1 million battery packs, reaffirming Valmet Automotive’s ambition to strongly expand the Electric Vehicle Systems business line.

In 2022, Valmet Automotive signed a public commitment to meet the high climate standards of the Science-Based Targets Initiative. In addition, the company focused increasingly on circular economy, and managing the value chain to reduce emissions through collaboration and to strengthen due diligence processes.

Valmet Automotive is actively supporting the employees’ well-being. In 2022, there were considerable improvements in health and safety especially in Vehicle Contract Manufacturing, and according to annual Pulse Check employee survey, 68% agreed that the company lives the 5 Commitments, the basis of the company’s corporate culture.

– Sustainability is a main contributor to value creation for our stakeholders and to meeting Valmet Automotive’s expectations for future growth and stability. Climate neutral operations and setting science-based targets are proof of our strong commitment to sustainability, says Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

Valmet Automotive’s sustainability report has been prepared in reference to the international GRI guidelines. The report covers the Valmet Automotive Group’s locations in Finland, Germany, and Poland. The report is available and can be downloaded on Valmet Automotive’s website at www.valmet-automotive.com/sustainability.

